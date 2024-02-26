Video: Inside The Design Of Atlanta Opera's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

How does Atlanta Opera bring the enchanted forest of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to life? In this all-new video watch how how tradition met innovation for this production.

Mystical figures dance in the night as Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. This adaptation of celebrated playwright William Shakespeare’s work follows the consequences of a falling out between Oberon and Tytania, the fairy-king and queen. What results is a chaotic comedy rife with magical potions, mistaken identities, perplexed lovers, and even more machinations of mischief. British countertenor Iestyn Davies as Oberon and soprano Liv Redpath as Tytania make their Atlanta Opera debuts, joining mezzo soprano Megan Marino performing the role of Puck.

The cast for A Midsummer Night's Dream features Iestyn Davies as Oberon, Liv Redpath as Tytania, Kameron Lopreore as Lysander, Luke Sutliff as Demetrius, Melody Wilson as Hermia, Susanne Burgess as Helena, Kevin Burdette as Bottom, Barry Banks as Flute, Meg Marino as Puck, Cory McGee as Theseus, Andrew Potter as Quince, Rehanna Thelwell as Hippolyta, Jason Zacher as Snug, Wayd Odle as Snout, and Andrew Gilstrap as Starveling.

The creative team for A Midsummer Night's Dream is led by Louis Lohraseb as the conductor, with Tomer Zvulun as the production director and Bruno Baker serving as the staging director. The visual aspect of the production is brought to life by Steven Kemp as the scenic designer, Nicholas Hussong as the projection designer, and Erik Teague as the costume designer. Lighting is crafted by Thomas Hase, with assistance from Natalia Carlson. The physical transformation of the cast is managed by Melanie Steele, the wig and makeup designer. The movement and choreography are designed by Sean Nguyen-Hilton. Supporting the direction team are Nora Winsler as the assistant director and Peter Nictakis as the stage manager, with Aaron Breid contributing as the assistant conductor.

How To Get Tickets

On stage March 2nd through 10th, 2024. Get tickets online.



