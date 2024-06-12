Video: Get A First Look At Opera Theatre of Saint Louis' LA BOHEME

Now on stage through June 30th, 2024.
Get a first look at Opera Theatre of St. Louis' production of La Bohéme, now on stage through June 30th 2024. Check out the cast in action in this all-new video.
Ignite your senses and surrender to the intoxicating allure of young love. Set against the backdrop of Paris, a group of bohemian artists find solace and comradery in their shared dreams. In their frosty attic, a chance encounter ignites a romance between the seamstress Mimì and the poet Rodolfo. Their love flourishes in winter’s chill…yet as winter gives way to spring, the realities of the world begin to cast a shadow over their idyllic affair. In the face of adversity, Mimì and Rodolfo must confront the painful truth that like the seasons, some love affairs must come to an end.
With soaring arias and electrifying duets, Puccini’s La bohème will sweep you away. Join us for a night of spellbinding storytelling!
The cast of La Bohème includes Moisés Salazar as Rodolfo, Katerina Burton as Mimì, Brittany Renee as Musetta, Thomas Glass as Marcello, André Courville as Colline, Titus Muzi III as Schaunard, Robert Mellon as Benoit/Alcindoro, Levi Adkins as Parpignol, Jared Werlein as the Customs Officer, Justin Ramm-Damron as the Sergeant, Benjamin Ruiz as a Strolling Vendor, and Devin Eatmon in the chorus and covering for Rodolfo.
