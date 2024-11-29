Video: First Look At DIE FRAU OHNE SCHATTEN At Metropolitan Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium to lead Strauss’s grand mythological epic in Richard Strauss' Die Frau ohne Schatten. The production begins performances tonight running through December 29. See video highlights from the production.

A trio of sopranos lead the ensemble cast, with Elza van den Heever as the otherworldly Empress, Lise Lindstrom as the Dyer’s Wife, and Nina Stemme as the Nurse.

Michael Volle returns to the stage following recent performances in Wagner’s Ring cycle and Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, baritone is Barak, with tenor Russell Thomas as the Emperor and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as the Spirit Messenger.

Comments