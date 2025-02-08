Video: CENDRILLON (CINDERELLA) at the Dr. Phillips Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Orlando is presenting a fairy tale classic, Jules Massenet’s Cendrillon (Cinderella), based on the beloved French Cinderella story by Perrault. This all-new production is headlined by Metropolitan Opera and Grammy Award-winning soprano Lindsay Ohse in the title role. Check out video footage in the trailer here!

Stage director James Marvel leads a cast of over 70 singers from the Opera Orlando Chorus and Youth Company, dancers from the Orlando Ballet, and up-and-coming maestra Alexandra Enyart conducting the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in the pit.

Lindsay Ohse is a Grammy award-winning soprano who often sings with The Metropolitan Opera. She arrived in Orlando for Cendrillon from New York, having just sung Papagena in The Met's family-friendly version of The Magic Flute. Other credits include Violetta in OperaDelaware and Baltimore Opera's productions of La traviata, Musetta in La bohème with Annapolis Opera, Countess Adele in Le Comte Ory with Opera Southwest, and Eliza in Nico Muhly's Dark Sisters with OrpheusPDX.

Joining Ms. Ohse for this production is international tenor Zhengyi Bai as Prince Charming, soprano Alisa Jordheim as La Fée The Fairy Godmother, mezzo-soprano Samantha W. Petersen as the stepmother and Opera Orlando Studio Artists Kristen Marie Gillis and Erika Vasallo as stepsisters Noémie and Dorothée. Singing the role of Cinderella's cowardly brow-beaten father is the spectacular baritone Darren Drone, and the Opera's general director and Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser makes a cameo as the Prince's dad, Le Roi.

The remaining performance is on Sunday, February 9.

