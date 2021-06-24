VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Royal Opera's LA BOHÃˆME from 25 June 2021

Puccini's opera of passion, friendship and heartbreak - one of the best-loved operas worldwide - featuring Anna Princeva, Joshua Guerrero and Danielle de Niese. Get a first look at the production below

Puccini's opera of passion, friendship and heartbreak - one of the best-loved operas worldwide. Richard Jones's recent production for The Royal Opera, adapted to accommodate safety regulations, perfectly captures the vulnerability of youth amid the harshness and glamour of a big city. Atmospheric designs by Stewart Laing evoke both the poverty of the bohemians' attic home and the splendour of Paris's shopping arcades on Christmas Eve.

Tickets for the streaming event are available here: https://stream.roh.org.uk/products/la-boheme