VIDEO: Strauss's DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met Opera

Lise Davidsen, a leading international soprano who has been lauded for her recent Met performances in Strauss's Elektra and Ariadne auf Naxos and Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, returns to the Met stage for Strauss's grand comedy Der Rosenkavalier, singing the Marschallin for the first time in a seven-performance run from March 27 to April 20. The all-star cast also includes mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey in her house role debut as the Marschallin's young lover, the trouser role Octavian. Soprano Erin Morley reprises her portrayal of Sophie, the innocent young woman who comes between the Marschallin and Octavian, and bass Günther Groissböck again takes on the role of the boorish Baron Ochs, which won him acclaim at the production's premiere in 2017 and in its first revival during the 2019-20 season.

Maestro Simone Young, returning to the Met after 25 years, leads a cast that also features tenor René Barbera as the Italian Singer, mezzo-soprano Katharine Goeldner as Annina, tenor Thomas Ebenstein as Valzacchi, and baritone Brian Mulligan as Faninal. Tenor Kang Wang appears as the Italian Singer on April 7.

Robert Carsen's elegant production from 2017-the Met's first new staging of the piece since 1969-sets the action in Vienna in 1911, on the cusp of the First World War and the year of the opera's premiere. The creative team also includes costume designer Brigette Reiffenstuel, set designer Paul Steinberg, lighting designers Carsen and Peter Van Praet, and choreographer Philippe Giraudeau.

Der Rosenkavalier Broadcast in Cinemas, Radio, and Online

The performance of Der Rosenkavalier on Saturday, April 15, will be transmitted live to movie theaters around the globe as part of the Met's Live in HD series.

The March 27 and April 4 and 15 performances of Der Rosenkavalier will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM channel 355. The April 15 performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Audio from the March 27 and April 4 performances will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

For More Information

