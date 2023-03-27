Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in April

Champion will star Ryan Speedo Green, Eric Owens, Latonia Moore, and Stephanie Blythe.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Terence Blanchard's opera Champion, based on the true story of the troubled former middleweight boxing champion Emile Griffith, will have its highly anticipated Metropolitan Opera premiere on April 10, with nine performances running through May 13. The work, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer, arrives at the Met a season after Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones made history as the first opera by a Black composer to be presented at the Met. The company's recording of Fire recently won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording, garnering Blanchard his seventh Grammy.

A superstar cast led by conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, brings to life the story of the bi-sexual boxer Emile Griffith, a New York hat-factory worker who rose to become a world champion while attempting to keep his sexual identity secret. Griffith killed his archrival Benny "Kid" Paret in the ring after being outed by him at the weigh in of their final title fight, an event that haunted Griffith for the rest of his life.

Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green portrays Emile as a young boxer, and bass-baritone Eric Owens plays Griffith's tormented and punch-drunk older self. The cast also stars soprano Latonia Moore as Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother; mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as the gay bar owner Kathy Hagen; tenor Paul Groves as Howie Albert, the factory owner who discovered Emile's boxing talent; and baritone Eric Greene as Benny "Kid" Paret, the fighter that Griffith killed with a barrage of blows in a 1962 title fight. Contralto Meredith Arwady sings the role of Kathy Hagen on May 8, and Kensho Watanabe will conduct the May 13 performance.

Director James Robinson-whose productions of Fire and Porgy and Bess at the Met scored major successes-directs Champion, as he did when the work had its world premiere in St. Louis a decade ago. Camille A. Brown, who electrified audiences with her choreography in Porgy and Fire, the latter which she co-directed, also returns as choreographer.




Review: Botstein and ASO Bring Strauss’s Seldom-Heard DAPHNE to Carnegie Hall Photo
Review: Botstein and ASO Bring Strauss’s Seldom-Heard DAPHNE to Carnegie Hall
It’s hard to compete with yourself — especially the ‘you’ that was at the height of your powers. I think that’s part of the problem with the place that Richard Strauss’s DAPHNE holds in the composer’s canon. Often referred to as a second- (or even third-) tier work, it has much to offer and enjoy, as the performance by the American Symphony Orchestra under Leon Botstein at Carnegie Hall the other night proved quite well.
Cincinnati Opera and CCM to Workshop Two Operas-in-Progress This Spring Photo
Cincinnati Opera and CCM to Workshop Two Operas-in-Progress This Spring
Cincinnati Opera and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) have announced the next events in their joint program, Opera Fusion: New Works.
Madison Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO This April Photo
Madison Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO This April
Madison Opera concludes its mainstage season with its first production in over a decade of Mozart's classic The Marriage of Figaro. Performances are Friday, April 28 at 8pm and Sunday, April 30 at 2:30pm in Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts.
VIDEO: Strausss DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met Opera Photo
VIDEO: Strauss's DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met Opera
Watch video from Lise Davidsen, a leading international soprano who has been lauded for her recent Met performances in Strauss's Elektra and Ariadne auf Naxos and Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, returns to the Met stage for Strauss's grand comedy Der Rosenkavalier, singing the Marschallin for the first time in a seven-performance run from March 27 to April 20.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Message Of Support to Ukrainian Students Performing CATS in Bomb ShelterVideo: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Message Of Support to Ukrainian Students Performing CATS in Bomb Shelter
March 23, 2023

Students at a school in Kiyv recorded a production of the musical CATS from their bomb shelter amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
VIDEO: First Look at THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman TheaterVIDEO: First Look at THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
March 23, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL will run through Sunday, April 30, 2023. Get a first look at the cast in action!
VIDEO: Strauss's DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met OperaVIDEO: Strauss's DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met Opera
March 23, 2023

Watch video from Lise Davidsen, a leading international soprano who has been lauded for her recent Met performances in Strauss's Elektra and Ariadne auf Naxos and Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, returns to the Met stage for Strauss's grand comedy Der Rosenkavalier, singing the Marschallin for the first time in a seven-performance run from March 27 to April 20.
VIDEO: Go Inside the Music of COWBOY BOB at Alley TheatreVIDEO: Go Inside the Music of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
March 23, 2023

The Alley Theatre is presenting Cowboy Bob! The new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and runs through 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.
Video: SIX Tour Queens Sing National Anthem for San Francisco WarriorsVideo: SIX Tour Queens Sing National Anthem for San Francisco Warriors
March 20, 2023

Watch as The Queens of SIX's Aragon Tour performed the National Anthem for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
share