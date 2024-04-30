Vancouver's Opera Mariposa Presents Month-Long Programme Benefitting the ME | FM Society of BC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This May, Opera Mariposa is rallying the community to support people with chronic and post-viral illnesses. From May 1 to June 1, the disability-led indie arts company is presenting their 2024 Benefit + Awareness Month: an all-digital charity extravaganza featuring music, art, prizes, and special events benefiting the ME | FM Society of BC.

The initiative honours the International Awareness Month for chronic neuro-immune diseases, and it showcases disabled and chronically ill artists from around the world. Proceeds aid people and families affected by Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME or ME/CFS), Fibromyalgia, and Long Covid - a group of complex chronic illnesses that are surging due to long-term health impacts from COVID-19.

While Opera Mariposa has hosted Benefit + Awareness events since their inception, general manager Stephanie Ko emphasizes that the cause is more urgent than ever. "Prior to the pandemic, over a million Canadians already lived with ME/CFS and fibromyalgia - many housebound or bedbound, often without adequate support or medical care. Now, 1 in 9 Canadian adults have developed Long Covid so far, and many meet ME criteria as well. We're seeing the impacts firsthand in our own community - it's clear the need for support is greater than ever before."

Opera Mariposa's Benefit + Awareness Month spotlights the issue while creating a platform for artists impacted by these illnesses. Toronto artist and ME advocate Christina Baltais says, "Awareness events that spotlight creatives in the community are vital because art can be a powerful tool to help engage and educate the outside world about our cause. Sharing our personal experiences through art also connects us as a community, contributing to a stronger foundation for our advocacy efforts around heavily stigmatized diseases like ME/CFS, Long Covid, and fibromyalgia."

Mariposa's 2024 Benefit + Awareness Month showcases Baltais' collage art, alongside work from other chronically ill creatives including Saskatoon's Lia Pas; New York State's Rana; international art-activist collective Berlin Buyers Club; and the late Vancouver artist and ME advocate Eileen Theresa Stephens (1947-2023). The benefit also includes an online performance by acclaimed baritone Riley McMitchell, and features a prize draw with nearly $4,000 in prizes. 100% of proceeds support the ME | FM Society of BC, and contributions up to $3,500 will be tripled by matching donations.

Opera Mariposa's 2024 Benefit + Awareness Month - May 1 - June 1, 2024 online at Benefit.OperaMariposa.com

About Opera Mariposa:

Opera Mariposa is Canada's first fully disability-led and run company, dedicated to #MakingOperaAccessible and recognized as "[one of] Canada's key indie players" (Opera Canada Magazine). They work to create inclusive opportunities for emerging and underrepresented artists, and their internationally-recognized Benefit + Awareness programming has raised over $128,000 to date for chronic illness charities and healthcare programs. operamariposa.com

About the ME | FM Society of BC:

The ME | FM Society of BC is a registered Canadian charity working to support and advocate for people living with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), Long-Covid and/or Fibromyalgia (FM). They work to educate the healthcare community, government and public; provide information and resources for patients and their families; champion issues that impact the ME, Long-Covid and FM communities; and promote state-of-the-art medical research, testing, diagnosis and treatments. www.mefm.bc.ca

Play Broadway Games