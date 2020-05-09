VIDEO: Katherine Jenkins Performs Concert in Empty Royal Albert Hall to Mark 75th Anniversary of VE Day

For the first time in our 150-year history, Royal Albert Hall played host to a very special concert behind closed doors to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Mezzo Soprano Katherine Jenkins OBE performed in an empty Royal Albert Hall in a special half-hour concert that was streamed to audiences for free.

Katherine sang wartime favourites including The White Cliffs of Dover and We'll Meet Again - the latter performed as a virtual duet with Dame Vera Lynn and featuring Classic BRIT Award winning saxophonist Jess Gillam.

Watch the full concert below!

This unique concert, made possible by the Mayor of London, supports the Royal Albert Hall's fundraising appeal and SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity's Emergency Response Fund.

This concert gave the nation a moment to pay tribute to the fallen men and women of the Second World War and salute the country's VE Day Veterans, many of whom are experiencing uncertainty and isolation. It is also an opportunity to thank the Armed Forces who, alongside the NHS and many others, are coming together to serve the country.





