VIDEO: Jonas Kaufmann Performs 'E lucevan le stelle' For The Met's LIVE IN CONCERT Series

Article Pixel Jul. 18, 2020  

As part of the first performance in the new Met Stars Live in Concert series, tenor Jonas Kaufmann sings Cavaradossi's Act III aria from Puccini's "Tosca."

The performance took place live from the Polling Abbey in Bavaria, Germany on July 18, 2020.

Watch the video below!

