VIDEO: Get a First Look at San Diego Opera's AIDA

Verdi's beloved opera Aida opens San Diego Opera's 2019-2020 season in an entirely new theatrical performance utilizing set elements, costumes, lighting, and featuring the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Opera chorus onstage, alongside some of the greatest interpreters of Verdi's music performing today. Aida opened on October 19, 2019 for four performances. Additional performances are October 22, 25, and 27 (matinee), 2019.

Get a first look at the production below!

All evening performances for the 2019-2020 season will begin at 7:30 PM for the convenience of our audiences. The matinee will remain at 2 PM. Assembled for the opening opera of the season is an exciting cast of singers including the Company debut of soprano Michelle Bradley as Aida who is quickly becoming one of the most sought after Verdi sopranos performing today. Making a welcome return to San Diego Opera in the role of Radames is tenor Carl Tanner who was last heard in San Diego Opera's 2018 production of Turandot as Calaf.

Also making house debuts are mezzo-soprano Olesya Petrova as Amneris and baritone Nelson Martinez as Amonasro. Bass Mikhail Svetlov returns to sing the King of Egypt, having last been heard as Ambimelech in 2013's Samson and Delilah. Rounding out the cast is bass Simon Lim as Ramfis in his Company debut, soprano Tasha Koontz as the High Priestess and who last heard as Frasquita in last season's Carmen, and tenor Bernardo Bermudez as the Messenger, who was last heard as Dancairo in last season's Carmen. Conductor Joseph Colaneri makes his Company debut leading these performances and stage director Alan Hicks, who most recently directed last season's All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 for the Company, will stage these performances. Aida will be presented as a theatrical concert opera with the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Opera chorus on stage alongside the principal singers.

Visit www.sdopera.org or call 619.533.7000 for more information.





