VIDEO: Cast And Creative Team Of LA CLAMENZA DI TITO Talk About Royal Opera House's Upcoming Production

Find out all there is to know about Richard Jones's new production of La Clemenza di Tito from members of the cast and creative team in the video below!

Through live music and interviews, you can meet some of the people who have been key to bringing this work to life, including Nicole Chevalier (Vittelia), Edgaras Montvidas (Titus), Emily d'Angelo (Sextus) and Mark Wigglesworth (conductor).

For the first time since 2002, The Royal Opera perform La clemenza di Tito (The Mercy of Titus) - Mozart's operatic portrayal of a society threatened by change, control and intrigue. This new production by Richard Jones, pared-down for our times, highlights how the opera's themes of political scheming but also mercy are just as resonant in modern society as they were in the original Ancient Roman setting.

Mark Wigglesworth conducts one of Mozart's most striking scores, which includes stunning arias to be performed by a fine young cast including Nicole Chevalier, Emily D'Angelo and former Jette Parker Young Artist Edgaras Montvidas.

This production has been rehearsed, staged, and performed within strict COVID-safe conditions. To ensure the safety of artists and creative teams, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, mitigations have included maintaining social distancing in the rehearsal studio, wearing face-coverings and regular testing for all involved. Testing has been administered privately and at no expense to the NHS. Scenes that are particularly physical or that involve closer proximity have been minimised, risk-assessed and rehearsed only on stage.