VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli and Joseph Calleja Sing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'

Tenors Andrea Bocelli and Joseph Calleja reunited, spending time together while Bocelli is in Malta to film his next project.

While together, the pair sang an impromptu rendition of Ed Sheeran and Bocelli's song 'Perfect Symphony' over dinner. The magical moment was captured on camera and posted to Calleja's Facebook page!

"Singing to Andrea's song with Andrea! What a great artist, and a pleasure to catch up with him during his filming in Malta for his next project!" Calleja wrote.

Watch the video below!

