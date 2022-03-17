UMM KULTHUM THE MUSICAL Will Make Its Dubai Opera Debut This Eid

Known as Egypt's Fourth Pyramid and "The Star of the Orient," legendary singer Umm Kulthum will be celebrated in a special musical based on her life at Dubai Opera this Eid weekend. From 3-5 May 2022, fans of the acclaimed artiste will get the chance to watch her music come to life in a poignant and unforgettable performance on a beloved local stage.

Umm Kulthum The Musical will bring alive the music legacy of the Egyptian singer who carved Arab history and moved women's voices into the consciousness of the Arab world.

Egyptian Delta, the turn of the century. In Tammay al Zahayera, the village imam takes his daughter to sing in a 'mawlid' festival, where she wows the crowd with her voice. As she gets older, he dresses her up as a Bedouin boy for performances before taking her to Cairo to develop her career, where she is surrounded by great composers, intellectuals, musicians and thinkers of Egypt's golden age. There she meets poet Ahmed Rami, a Sorbonne graduate, and a love affair begins.

Beloved by all and belonging to none, admirers of Umm Kulthum have won her love and praise with their attention and songwriting. Her songs about love and longing express the many forms that love can take, its pain and complications. This musical is a tribute that tells the story of a woman who has made it on her own in a man's world, constantly rising against the tides, transforming her music, image and style to become a legend: Umm Kulthum, star of the Orient.

Experience a truly memorable Eid this year with your loved ones at Dubai Opera and revel in the emotional performances brought to life when Umm Kulthum The Musical takes over the Dubai Opera stage from 3-5 March 2022.