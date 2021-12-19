UK Comedian Jack Dee will Perform at the Dubai Opera

GME Events, in conjunction with Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Opera, have announced that UK Comedian Jack Dee will perform a headline show at the Dubai Opera in January as part of his 'Off The Telly' International Tour.

Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the UK's BBC Radio 4 show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. He also presents some of the UK's leading Comedy TV shows such as 'Live At The Apollo' & ITV's Saturday Night.

Known for his 'grumpy' way through life, Jack previously performed in Dubai over 6 years ago and fans are in for a treat for his one-night-only show in January.

'In these difficult and uncertain times, people need hope - a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that's very much where I come in!' says Jack.

Tickets are immediately available from Dubai Opera, Platinum List & Virgin Megastores priced from AED195.

What: Off The Telly, Jack Dee at Dubai Opera

When: 19 January 2022

Visit dubaiopera.com to purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: Aemen Sukkar