Tickets Now on Sale for New Jersey Ballet Performances In Newark

With its 66-year legacy of excellence, the New Jersey Ballet under the extraordinary vision of the Company's Artistic Director Maria Kowroski, returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for a weekend performance series, Friday-Saturday, April 24-25, 2025. The exciting new program LEGACY & VISION centers around Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs and a world premiere by Harrison Ball.

Twyla Tharp's irresistible Nine Sinatra Songs (1982) is an escape into a glamorous world of seven couples, tracing the arc of their relationships to the music of Frank Sinatra. Celebrated for its combination of technical precision and emotional depth, this work by the legendary Tharp captures the essence of romance and nostalgia. More than 40 years after its debut, The New York Times hails it “as something rare: an American masterpiece.” Set to Sinatra's jazz-pop hits such as “All the Way,” “That's Life,” and “Strangers in the Night,” Nine Sinatra Songs “seems to celebrate the glorious hope of connecting, and its impossibility.”



Also on the program is Harrison Ball's second world premiere for New Jersey Ballet. A former New York City Ballet principal dancer known for his dynamic and expressive movement style, Ball is quickly becoming a prominent voice in the ballet world.



