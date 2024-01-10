The Met: Live In HD 2023-24 Season To Continue With Bizet's CARMEN This Month

Acclaimed director Carrie Cracknell brings a modern twist to this classic story of passion, starring mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Review: When Akhmetshina's On Stage, Don't Fence The Met's New CARMEN In Photo 1 Review: When Akhmetshina’s On Stage, Don’t Fence The Met's New CARMEN In
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera Photo 2 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera
THE HANDMAID'S TALE Returns to the ENO in February Photo 3 THE HANDMAID'S TALE Returns to the ENO in February
Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera Photo 4 Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera

The Met: Live In HD 2023-24 Season To Continue With Bizet's CARMEN This Month

The Metropolitan Opera's 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with a live transmission of Bizet's ever-popular Carmen on Saturday, January 27, at 12:55PM ET. In her highly anticipated Met debut, English director Carrie Cracknell reinvigorates the classic story of deadly passion with a new staging that moves the action to the modern day and explores themes that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

 

The production stars young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina, who made headlines in 2018 as the youngest artist ever to sing the title role at London's Royal Opera House, at just 21 years old, and who now makes Met history as the youngest lead in a new staging of Carmen at the age of 27. World-renowned tenor Piotr Beczała also stars as Carmen's troubled lover Don José, alongside soprano Angel Blue as the loyal Micaëla, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Maestro Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet's timeless score, which includes some of the most famous arias in opera, such as the Habanera and the Toreador Song.

 

Cracknell's creative team includes veteran set designer Michael Levine. Making their Met debuts are costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Guy Hoare, projection designer rocafilm/Roland Horvath, and choreographer Ann Yee.

 

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, with Grammy Award–winning mezzo-soprano Susan Graham as host, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes access and conducting interviews with the cast and creative team during intermission.

 

The Stars of Carmen

Daniele Rustioni, conductor; Milan, Italy

Aigul Akhmetshina, Carmen; Kirgiz-Miyaki, Russia

Angel Blue, Micaëla; Los Angeles, California

Piotr Beczała, Don José; Czechowice-Dziedzice, Poland

Kyle Ketelsen, Escamillo; Clinton, Iowa

 

For further details on Carmen, please clickClick Here.

 

The 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with La Forza del Destino (March 9), Roméo et Juliette (March 23), La Rondine (April 20), and Madama Butterfly (May 11). All performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage.

 

Photo credit: Photo: Paola Kudacki / Met Opera




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Met Operas MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season

Get a first look at Puccini’s Madama Butterfly which returns to the Met stage for 16 performances, starting January 11.

2
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals For FRIDA at Opera Orlando Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals For FRIDA at Opera Orlando

Get a first look at rehearsals for Frida at Opera Orlando. Opera Orlando continues its 2023-24 All for Art season On the MainStage this January with Frida, Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s love letter to Mexican surrealist artist Frida Kahlo.

3
Cassandra Releases New Classical Crossover Hit Queen Of Every Night Photo
Cassandra Releases New Classical Crossover Hit 'Queen Of Every Night'

Cassandra, the reigning Miss Music City and Nashville-based pop singer/songwriter, has released her new 'Popera' single titled 'Queen of Every Night.' This unique genre blends opera and pop music to create a fresh musical experience that appeals to mainstream listeners.

4
Review: When Akhmetshina’s On Stage, Don’t Fence The Mets New CARMEN In Photo
Review: When Akhmetshina’s On Stage, Don’t Fence The Met's New CARMEN In

Sometimes you hear a singer who embodies a role so completely that it’s hard to imagine her in anything else. That’s how I felt about the wonderful mezzo Aigul Akhmetshina, who’s singing the title role in the Met’s new production of Bizet’s CARMEN, which I saw at its second performance. Her portrayal was as full-bodied as her voice and she sizzled, filling up the stage as much as one can imagine. It’s little surprise that she’s considered the Carmen of the moment, having appeared in seven other productions (with two to come).

More Hot Stories For You

David T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream LiveDavid T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream Live
Performance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANTPerformance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANT
OPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in OperaOPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera
Soprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudioSoprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudio

Videos

Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season Video
Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season
Watch A New Trailer For The Royal Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN Video
Watch A New Trailer For The Royal Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Go Inside The Making Of An Opera With Opera Atelier Video
Go Inside The Making Of An Opera With Opera Atelier
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  