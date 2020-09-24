The Met Announces Three-Week Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams
Curated theme weeks include lineups dedicated to Mozart, Wagner, and Donizetti.
The Met has announced themed lineups for the next three weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company's website during the coronavirus closure. The schedule includes an all-Mozart week, an all-Wagner week, and an all-Donizetti week.
All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.
Week 29 - Mozart Week
Monday, September 28 - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro
Starring Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by James Levine. From October 18, 2014.
Tuesday, September 29 - Mozart's Così fan tutte
Starring Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle De Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by James Levine. From April 26, 2014.
Wednesday, September 30 - Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito
Starring Lucy Crowe, Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Kate Lindsey, Giuseppe Filianoti, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Harry Bicket. From December 1, 2012.
Thursday, October 1 - Mozart's Die Zauberflöte
Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. From October 14, 2017.
Friday, October 2 - Mozart's Don Giovanni
Starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecień, Luca Pisaroni, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From October 29, 2011.
Saturday, October 3 - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro
Starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Bryn Terfel, conducted by James Levine. From November 11, 1998.
Sunday, October 4 - Mozart's Idomeneo
Starring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. From March 25, 2017.
Week 30 - Wagner Week
Monday, October 5 - Wagner's Tristan und Isolde
Starring Nina Stemme, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stuart Skelton, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle. From October 8, 2016.
Tuesday, October 6 - Wagner's Tannhäuser
Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Michelle DeYoung, Johan Botha, Peter Mattei, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by James Levine. From October 31, 2015.
Wednesday, October 7 - Wagner's Das Rheingold
Starring Christa Ludwig, Siegfried Jerusalem, James Morris, and Ekkehard Wlaschiha, conducted by James Levine. From April 23, 1990.
Thursday, October 8 - Wagner's Die Walküre
Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. From April 8, 1989.
Friday, October 9 - Wagner's Siegfried
Starring Hildegard Behrens, Siegfried Jerusalem, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine; From April 26, 1990.
Saturday, October 10 - Wagner's Götterdämmerung
Starring Hildegard Behrens, Christa Ludwig, Siegfried Jerusalem, and Matti Salminen, conducted by James Levine. From May 5, 1990.
Sunday, October 11 - Wagner's Parsifal
Starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Daniele Gatti. From March 2, 2013.
Week 31 - Donizetti Week
Monday, October 12 - Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor
Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From February 7, 2009.
Tuesday, October 13 - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment
Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez, and Alessandro Corbelli, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From April 26, 2008.
Wednesday, October 14 - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore
Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. From February 10, 2018.
Thursday, October 15 - Donizetti's Anna Bolena
Starring Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova, Tamara Mumford, Stephen Costello, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From October 15, 2011.
Friday, October 16 - Donizetti's Maria Stuarda
Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From January 19, 2013.
Saturday, October 17 - Donizetti's Roberto Devereux
Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecień, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From April 16, 2016.
Sunday, October 11 - Donizetti's Don Pasquale
Starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and John Del Carlo, conducted by James Levine. From November 13, 2010.