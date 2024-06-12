The Kosciuszko Foundation Launches The 2024 Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kosciuszko Foundation has announced the return of the Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition. Established in 1968 to honor the legendary Polish soprano and nurture the next generation of vocal stars, this year's competition falls during an exciting time for The Kosciuszko Foundation as it prepares for the centennial celebrations to take place next year. Past winners include renowned names such as soprano Barbara Hendricks, and more recently, rising stars such as soprano Alexandra Nowakowski and countertenor Jakub Orlinski.

"We are honored to carry on the legacy of Marcella Sembrich, who not only captivated audiences with her artistry but also championed the education of young singers," said Ewa Zadworna, Vice President and Director of Cultural Affairs at the Kosciuszko Foundation. "This competition provides a platform for exceptional vocalists to showcase their talent and launch their careers."

This year's competition is open to singers of all voice types and nationalities between the ages of 20 and 32. Aspiring singers can apply by submitting a video recording of two opera arias by August 1, 2024.

The 2024 competition's distinguished jury panel includes conductor Daniele Callegari; Head of the OPERA ACADEMY at the Grand Theatre-National Opera in Warsaw Beata Klatka; and acclaimed bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny. Under the artistic direction of Thomas Lausmann, Director of Music Administration at the Metropolitan Opera, and honorary patron, renowned tenor Piotr Beczala, the jury will select the most promising vocalists to compete live in New York City on October 12-13, 2024.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for young singers to be heard by a world-class jury and receive valuable feedback," said Mr. Lausmann. "The competition offers a springboard for their careers, with finalists receiving not only cash prizes but also performance opportunities and recognition."

Competition winners will receive a range of prizes, including:

First Prize: $8,000

Second Prize: $5,000

Third Prize: $3,000

Additional special prizes recognizing artistic vitality, best performance of a Polish work, and the youngest finalist.

A solo recital during the Sembrich's Summer Festival

Admission and airfare to the 12th International Stanislaw Moniuszko Vocal Competition

Singers interested in participating in the 2024 Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition are encouraged to visit this link for complete application details and deadlines.

