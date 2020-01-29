The Irish Tenors to Kick Off Spring Tour at the St. George Theater

The Irish Tenors - Ronan Tynan, Anthony Kearns, and Declan Kelly - have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With ten best selling CD's to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the biggest money makers PBS has presented.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America, and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States, but The Irish Tenors cannot be duplicated; The Irish Tenors are the real deal! They have stood the test of time; audiences of all ages love the Irish Tenors and clamor to get tickets whenever they perform. Full houses and standing ovations are the norm for The Irish Tenors.

The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in America, From Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Gardens and Carnegie Hall in New York to The Hollywood Bowl in California - they have blazed the trail from coast to coast stopping in nearly every city in between; thrilling audiences at every single stop with their enchanting Irish repertoire, sweeping secular selections and dynamic holiday fare.

The spring tour celebrating St. Patrick will be kicking off on March 15, 2020 at The St. George Theatre on Staten Island, NY. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.

Next will be March 18, 2020 in Louisville, KY at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium. Tickets available through the venue louisvillememorialauditorium.com

After that will be March 20, 2020 at the Chevalier Theater in Medford MA. Tickets available through Ticketmaster

For updates on future concerts check theirishtenorsmusic.com

Accompanied by Global Creative Orchestra [KY] with Dr. Everett Guest Conductor and Singers from the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Tickets: $35 ~ $45 ~ $55 / http://www.louisvillememorialauditorium.com/





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You