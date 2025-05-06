The Finnish National Opera And Ballet Begins Recruitment for Chief Conductor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Finnish National Opera and Ballet is beginning the recruitment process for a new Chief Conductor, as the term of current Chief Conductor Hannu Lintu expires in July 2026.

The FNOB is looking for a conductor specialising in opera who will contribute to the development of our art form and of the professional skills of the orchestra and opera singers of the National Opera. The Chief Conductor's duties include providing support for guest conductors. The Chief Conductor will be expected to be an active member of the workplace community and to work in close collaboration with the Artistic Directors of opera and ballet, reporting directly to the Artistic Director of the Opera.

The recruitment process is international and open to all applicants and is undertaken with the expert assistance of Saxton Bampfylde. The goal is to have the new Chief Conductor selected by the end of this year.

