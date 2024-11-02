Tenor Anthony Kearns Will Sing at 2024 BREEDER'S CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Today!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Breeders' Cup will welcomes internationally-acclaimed tenor Anthony Kearns back to the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar on Saturday, November 2, 2024, to perform on Race Day afternoon.

Mr. Kearns will be performing the Del Mar Race Day favorite, "Where the Turf Meets the Surf" at approximately 4:15 PM. before Turf Race 11 Breeders' Cup Mile.

"Performing at the Breeders' Cup World Championships combines two of my greatest passions: music and horses," said Mr. Kearns.

"We are thrilled to welcome the renowned Mr. Kearns to the 2024 Breeders' Cup," said Breeders' Cup CMO, Justin McDonald. "Mr. Kearns' extraordinary talent and longstanding association with prominent Thoroughbred racing events add a unique depth to our celebration, perfectly resonating with our vision of global excellence and prestige."

Mr. Kearns said there are "deep and enduring" ties between the Irish and Americans in horse racing circles and he is proud to support the international racing community on both sides of the Atlantic.

Mr. Kearns, a classical singer and member of the double-platinum super-group, The Irish Tenors, said he is thrilled to return to the stage at the Breeders' Cup - one of the world's richest Thoroughbred racing events that attracts the globe's biggest stars in racing and entertainment. This year's location is set to leave a significant impact with Del Mar's unique location and atmosphere drawing in major talent and crowds.

Anthony Kearns took the American television audience by storm in 1999 as the youngest member of the wildly popular musical group, The Irish Tenors with whom he has 10 CDs and five PBS specials. Their CDs have gone Gold, Platinum and Double Platinum. American critics hailed Kearns as perhaps the most likely of the three (Irish Tenors) to "achieve the level of tenor super stardom enjoyed by Pavarotti and a handful of other singers."

Kearns has become a popular figure in international Thoroughbred Racing circles, having performed at the 2018 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park and the 35th Breeders' Cup World Championships in Louisville Kentucky - among other events.

Kearns hails from County Wexford, Ireland -- home of many internationally known horse-trainers such as Jim Bolger and Aidan O'Brien, and many great horse breeders, trainers and jockeys. "That's where I first experienced the beauty of horses, the skills of outstanding horse trainers and riders, and, of course, the thrill of the race," said Kearns, who has also performed at the 2018 Pegasus World Cup, The Preakness Stakes, The Maryland Million Classic, and other high-stakes events.

Kearns also frequently lends his voice to non-profit organizations supporting equine health and wellness and charities that pair retired racehorses with soldiers suffering from war trauma, such as Saratoga Warhorse in Saratoga, N.Y. and many others.

His international career includes performing at major sporting events, for high-level charity benefits, on television, in operas, and with the world's most prominent symphony orchestras. He has had the honor to sing for four U.S. Presidents, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Medal of Honor recipients, and at the Pre-Mass concert in Philadelphia for Pope Francis during his inaugural visit to the United States.

