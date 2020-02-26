Teatro alla Scala Cancels Performances Due To Coronavirus

Performances at Teatro alla Scala in Milan are cancelled until further notice due to the Coronavirus. The theatre released a statement, noting:

In relation to the diffusion of the Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health, in agreement with the President of the Lombardy Region, has ordered the suspension of any events and initiatives and of any meeting in public places, including cultural ones, until Sunday 1 March.

In compliance with these provisions, all performances and events open to the public at La Scala until 1 March are cancelled.

The box-office of the Theater is closed today, Monday 24 February.

For information regarding the rescheduling of suspended or cancelled performances and related tickets, please write to lascalarisponde@fondazionelascala.it or call the infotel service +39 02 72 003 744 (service active every day from 9 am to 6 pm).

For further information please consult the website www.teatroallascala.org and the Theatre's social media.





