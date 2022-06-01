Subscriptions On Sale for Opera Orlando Summer Concert Series

It's a hot soprano summer as Opera Orlando welcomes back divas from past seasons. Opera Orlando in Concert: Summer Concert Series returns with three concerts by world-class opera sopranos, up close and personal, in the intimate setting of the University Club of Winter Park.

Enjoy a fun and diverse selection of songs, arias, and duets, as well as wine and light hors d'oeuvres during a post-concert reception with these artists who have all become a part of the Opera Orlando family.

"This is always a great way to kick-off each season, and I can't wait to welcome our Opera Orlando patrons and supporters to this signature event as we launch our Opera Everlasting season," shares artistic director Grant Preisser. "It is wonderful to be able to bring back these fantastic singers for our Summer Concert Series where they can really showcase not only who they are as singers, but also, who they are as artists. I know our audiences and fans will love hearing them again in these more intimate and personal concerts that are a perfect reason to get out of the heat and enjoy some stunning music, gorgeous singing, and old friends."

(DIS)REPUTABLE: the good, bad, and questionable women of the stage

Sunday | August 14 at 2 p.m.

Metropolitan Opera soprano Emily Pulley, returns with a program that runs the gamut of formidable women of varying degrees of respectability and rectitude: from nuns and nobility to harlots and hags. An acclaimed soprano, Ms. Pulley's radiant voice and electrifying acting have won her both national and international acclaim on the operatic stages. Ammon Perry Bratt joins her on piano, and there will also be a special season preview presentation by general director Gabriel Preisser and artistic director Grant Preisser.

A STAR TURN: from opera to broadway

Sunday | August 21 at 2 p.m.

Soprano Kyaunnee Richardson returns to Opera Orlando with an exciting line-up of arias and showtunes guaranteed to thrill and delight the summer concert crowd. In collaboration with pianist Chevalier Lovett, the two will present a sparkling program showcasing Ms. Richardson's "beautifully playful coloratura and winning way," as praised by Matt Palm of The Orlando Sentinel. This concert promises to be a beautiful homecoming for the rising star, and a wonderful afternoon of stunning music for Opera Orlando audiences.

SHE GOES HIGH, HE GOES LOW

Sunday | August 28 at 2 p.m.

Soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora closes the 2022 Summer Concert Series with fellow Opera Orlando favorite, bass Andrew Potter. Orlando audiences will remember Ms. Spatafora as the beguiling and dazzling Rosalinda in the Company's Die Fledermaus from 2020, and Mr. Potter was just seen on stage at Steinmetz Hall as Sparafucile in Rigoletto. Ride out the summer with this dynamic duo, accompanied by the always fantastic Robin Stamper.

Enjoy this incredible line-up of artists for $108 for the entire series or $45 for each individual concert. Admission includes artist receptions following each concert, with light hors d'oeuvres and wine graciously donated by Winter Park Wine. All Summer Concert Series performances take place at the University Club of Winter Park, located at 841 North Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789.

Stay up-to-date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season online at www.OperaOrlando.org, and follow and like the Opera's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts to share in all the Company has planned for 2022-23. Celebrate Opera Everlasting, and see YOU at the Opera!