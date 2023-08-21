Stone Circle Theatre to Present Wendy Osserman Dance Company & Concetta Ensemble's LAMINARIA

October 26-29, 2023 at Stone Circle Theatre, Queens.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Stone Circle Theatre will present Wendy Osserman Dance Company & Concetta Ensemble's LAMINARIA from October 26-29, 2023 at Stone Circle Theatre, 59-1414 70th Avenue, Ridgewood, Queens, 11385. Performances run Thursday-Saturday at 8pm with a Sunday matinee at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for adults ($15 for children under 12) and may be purchased at Click Here.

A talented young composer/violinist/singer, Concetta Abbate, invited Wendy Osserman Dance Company to add dance to her Folk Horror Suite, LAMINARIA, written for ten musicians who perform live with the dancers. A magical and exploratory work, LAMINARIA's portrait of folk horror, a sub-genre of horror, reveals three ghosts seeking light and transformation and portrays the transformation

of life and death through the metaphor of underwater shadow ghosts emerging from the deep sea.

Written for chamber orchestra and dancers by Concetta Abbate.

Choreography: Wendy Osserman in collaboration with Lauren Ferguson, Cori Kresge, and Emily Vetsch.

Musicians: Concetta Abbate (Violin/Voice), Patricia Santos (Cello/Voice), Kyra Sims (French Horn/Voice), Leanne Friedman (Alto Flute), Kika Wright (Bassoon), Mara Mayer (Bass Clarinet), Kris Wettstein (Piano), Charlie Rauh (Guitar), Jesse Greenberg (Drum Kit), Skip La Plante (Percussion and Foley Sound Effects)

Wendy Osserman and her dancers celebrate the strangeness of being alive. They relish a collaborative process that involves improvisation, writing, reacting to scientific articles, examples of contemporary poetry, and visual art through the ages. Osserman conveys her struggle to comprehend current events and history with drama and humor, confusing the personal with the political. Click Here.

"Osserman may be inspired by current events, but she's a timeless rather than topical artist, and perhaps that's why she has lasted so long." -Leigh Witchel, dancelog.nyc

Stone Circle Theatre, Inc. is a not-for-profit Creative and Cultural Performing Arts venue located in Ridgewood, NYC (Queens). Our Mission Statement is complex, yet easy to remember: Reaching UP, Reaching OUT, Reaching IN! Our Vision at Stone Circle Theatre is to provide a safe, welcoming, diverse and inclusive space for ALL our neighbors, victors, artists, and performers to do their thing! BE YOU! We define our neighbors as anyone who is alive today in this world. This is a non-judgement, no age restrictive venue that encourages laughter, smiles, and a good time!Our Vision at Stone Circle Theatre is to provide a safe, welcoming , diverse and inclusive space for ALL our neighbors, victors, artists, and performers to do their thing! BE YOU! We define our neighbors as anyone who is alive today in this world. This is a non-judgement, no age restrictive venue that encourages laughter, smiles, and a good time!




