Sarasota Youth Opera Lead Role Auditions To Take Place On August 23 & 25

Sarasota Youth Opera has announced that open auditions for several principal roles for male and female singers in the fall production of Dean Burry's The Secret World of Og will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd and Thursday, August 25th, 2022. Interested singers should arrive at 5:30pm for music preparation and auditions will follow.

Come join this fully staged production on the Opera House stage with professional sets, costumes, and orchestra and see how fun opera can be! Chorus rehearsals have begun and enrollment in Sarasota Youth Opera will continue through the beginning of September. For more information visit sarasotaopera.org, or contact the Youth Opera Coordinator, Conner Stigner, 941-328-1329, cstigner@sarasotaopera.org.

Since 1984, Sarasota Youth Opera has given thousands of young people ages 8 to 18 an opportunity to experience the joy of opera firsthand through participation in fully-staged Youth Opera productions, Sarasota Opera main stage productions, summer camps, and concerts throughout the community.

Sarasota Youth Opera is the only program in the United States committed to both presenting an annual full-scale opera production for young voices, as well as accepting all who wish to participate regardless of skill level or ability to pay.

Youth Opera Choruses: Beginning at age 8, singers are placed in one of two chorus levels. Each chorus provides a setting for everyone to participate and progress at their own level as they gain greater skills and experience. Selections performed are made up of classical music, which includes opera and choral pieces in different languages. The choruses perform throughout the community in formal concerts and outreach events.

Opera Mainstage Season: Members of the Youth Opera are selected to join Sarasota Opera's Winter Festival season, appearing in the mainstage children's chorus, in special roles written by the composer for children's voices, and as supernumeraries (extras who perform non-singing roles). In recent seasons these have included roles in La bohème, Tosca, and Carmen. Singers are involved in the complete production process - from early music and dramatic rehearsals to performing alongside opera professionals.

Youth Opera Productions: Part of Sarasota Opera's commitment to young people includes the commissioning of new operatic works written for children and young adults. Six new works have been presented as part of this mission including Rachel J. Peters' Rootabaga Country (2017) and Daron Hagen's Little Nemo in Slumberland (2012). Members take part in the making of each opera, complete with professional staging, costumes, lighting, sound, and orchestral accompaniment.