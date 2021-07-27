San Diego Opera's 2021-2022 Season to Open with Three Intimate Concerts

San Diego Opera's safe return to indoor performances begins with three intimate concerts showcasing some of today's most exciting singers with a varied and diverse repertoire of opera, show tunes, spirituals, and zarzuela, as well as a number of surprises.

The Fall 2021 Season will begin an intimate recital with mezzo-soprano and operatic superstar Stephanie Blythe on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM at The Balboa Theatre. Stephanie has created a concert entitled Johnny Mercer: America's Lyricist. "This concert is a musical and historical look at the words and songs of Johnny Mercer and those who influenced and partnered with him, from the early years of Jazz, to Tin Pan Alley, and eventually, Hollywood," shares Stephanie. "Mercer's extraordinary abilities as a wordsmith and performer cannot be underestimated, as the songs and stories will tell you. Mercer was a born communicator, who had an innate understanding of how to connect with his audience- a perfect subject for a recital/cabaret, my absolute favorite kind of performance, one that establishes an easy, person to person connection with the audience through shared emotional experiences." Stephanie Blythe made her Company debut in 2014's A Masked Ball as Ulrica, sang in the Company's Verdi Requiem that same year, and returned in recital later that fall for We'll Meet Again: The Songs of Kate Smith. She was scheduled to sing the title role of Gianni Schicchi last season, the first time the lead role was to be sung by a mezzo-soprano, but that production has now been postponed to the 2022-2023 season. She will be accompanied on piano by Ryan McCullough.

After making her exciting Company debut in the title role of Aida in 2019, and performing as the special musical guest for the Company's 2021 Gala, San Diego Opera is delighted to welcome back soprano Michelle Bradley for an intimate concert on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM at The Conrad Performing Arts Center, Baker Baum Recital Hall. "I find that concerts are extremely significant. I enjoy the personal interaction with my audience via eye contact and I feel that I have more liberty with text coloring. Concerts are not only a performance and exposure opportunity, but they also allow a singer to individually introduce themselves to their audience in a unique and authentic way," shares Michelle.

She has created a program that highlights the best qualities of her voice, comprised of opera and art songs, that will also include a celebration of American composers. She will also showcase an aria from one of the upcoming opera roles she will sing in the 21/22 season. She will be accompanied on piano by Brian Zeger. A second performance has been added and will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4 PM.

The Fall Concert Series closes with a very exciting Company debut by tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM at the California Center for the Performing Arts, Escondido. Arturo Chacón-Cruz has established himself in recent years as a leading tenor with exciting appearances in renowned theaters and concert halls across the globe. He has sung over 60 roles in more than 30 countries. He is the 2005 winner of the Operalia Competition. Mr. Chacón-Cruz has prepared an exciting concert of opera favorites, zarzuela, mariachi, and personal favorites. "Concerts are a good way to allow oneself to be vulnerable and to process a lot of what we are feeling. I want it to be cathartic. I want it to be something that will encourage you, if you have tears in you, to let them out; if you have despair to change it for hope. Music has this ability to look within. It can also make you sad. But through the sadness and the tears is how you take those feelings out and change them for something more positive." He will be accompanied on piano by Roberto Berrocal.

The Fall 2021 Concert Series is made possible in part by our 2021 Season Sponsor, The Conrad Prebys Foundation.