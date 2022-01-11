San Diego Opera Announces Life Science Night At The Opera For The Biotech Industry for ROMEO ET JULIETTE

San Diego Opera will celebrate the local biotech tech industry with Life Sciences Night at the Opera, an evening of opera and networking with top executives from the local life sciences industry. Life Sciences Night at the Opera event is co-chaired by Joe Panetta, President and CEO Biocom California, the largest regional life science association in the world, and Sara Zaknoen M.D., SD Opera Board Member, and President Zed Strategic Consulting.

Honorary members also include: Jennifer Giottonini Cayer, Board Chair, UCSD Cancer Center; Leo Divinsky, Managing Director, Stockdale Capital Partners LLC; Stephen Ferruolo, JD, Ph.D., Partner, Perkin Coie LLP; Karl Hostetler, Professor of Medicine Emeritus, UCSD School of Medicine; Robert H. Kaplan, Ph.D., Associate Program Director, Leadership of Healthcare Organizations, School of Medicine, UCSD; James Mackay, Ph.D., CEO, Aristea Therapeutics; Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President & CEO, Dare' Biosciences; Magda Marquet, Ph.D., Co-Founder & Co-CEO, ALMA Life Sciences LLC; James Merritt, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, CBR International Corp; Roger G. Mills, M.D., Principal,Vincere Consulting LLC,; Bernard Parker, Managing Partner, Caligen Bio; Timothy Scott, CEO, TEGA Therapeutics; Mary L. Walshok, Ph. D., Associate Vice Chancellor, Public Programs, UC San Diego; Janet White, M.A., M.B.A.

Life Sciences Night at the Opera will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 for a performance of Gounod's beautiful adaption of Shakespeare's beloved masterpiece, Roméo et Juliette with a world-class cast staring tenor Pene Pati in his signature role of Roméo and soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan as Juliette under the baton of San Diego Opera's Principal Conduct Yves Abel. Performances of Roméo et Juliette are made possible by Lead Production Sponsor Darlene Marcos Shiley

The exclusive event will begin at 5:30 PM with a pre-opera reception at The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter with hors d'oeuvres, wine and high-level networking with leaders of the local life sciences industry and comments from keynote speaker, Erica Ollmann Saphire, President and CEO of the La Lolla Institute for Immunology. Afterwards, participants will make their way to the Civic Theatre for a 7:30 PM performance of Roméo et Juliette. Networking will continue during intermission in the exclusive dessert lounge.

"Opera is greater than sum of its parts, combining the transformative and expressive power of the human voice with the grandeur of the symphony, infused with the drama of theatre and the gorgeous visuals of sets and costumes to create a singularly unique experience," shares Life Sciences co-chair and San Diego Opera Board Member Sara Zaknoen. "The same can be said about the world of life sciences research, where a wide range of exceptionally talented individuals, from Nobel Laureates to financiers, come together for a meeting of the minds. Their results are also greater than the sum of their parts - they can literally change the world with their results."

Advance reservations are required. For more information or to purchase a package, please visit https://www.sdopera.org/life-sciences-2022 or contact Erin Oleno at (619) 533-7020 or Erin.Oleno@sdopera.org, Mon-Fri, 8:30am-4:30pm.