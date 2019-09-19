Sabine Devieilhe Announces Pregnancy; Withdraws From Fall Schedule

Sabine Devieilhe has cancelled all performances scheduled this fall.

The soprano announced on Facebook, "I have the immense pleasure to share with you today that we will soon welcome a second baby in our family ! With great regret, I also have to announce that I need to withdraw from the production of Le Nozze di Figaro at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, the Libertà tour project with Pygmalion and from Die Zauberflöte at Teatro Real where I was about to make my debut. I'm very much looking forward to coming back and to perform on these amazing stages."

Hear Devieilhe's beautiful soprano voice below!





Related Articles View More Opera Stories