Riverside Opera Company Will Present PoPera Next Weekend

Riverside Opera Company will present its PoPera on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 3 PM at The Conference House, 7455 Hylan Blvd in Staten Island, NY.

Featuring Soprano Jacqueline Quirk who is making her mark in the realms of operatic performance throughout the World as one of Opera's International outstanding stars, singing throughout the USA and gracing some of the world's most prestigious stages. Such as Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center and in Italy throughout Tuscany, Chianti, Bolzano, Milan, Cortona, Venice and Vicenza. Ms. Quirk is recognized as possessing a large captivating Full Lyric Soprano Voice with depth and opulence. Along with having a versatile repertoire in Operetta, American Opera and Mozart heroines. Ms. Quirk is celebrated for the roles of Mimi in La Boheme, Cio-Cio San in Madama Butterfly, Nedda in I Pagliacci and the title role of Suor Angelica in Suor Angelica.

The concert also features tenor Jesus Daniel Hernández was born and raised in Juarez Mexico and moved to the United States as a teenager. He enlisted in the US Army, and soon after, volunteered to serve in a Chemical Unit being deployed to Iraq. A chance encounter with Plácido Domingo in San Antonio, about 10 years ago changed his life. After a concert given by Maestro Domingo, Specialist Hernández asked if he could sing for the great tenor to see what the Maestro thought of his voice. Upon hearing the young soldier sing, Maestro Domingo invited the tenor to join the prestigious Plácido Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program with the Washington National Opera. He moved to Washington, DC to pursue his boyhood dream of being a professional singer. While a participant in the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program, Jesus performed with The Washington National Opera in the productions of Lucrezia Borgia, La Traviata, Falstaff (WNO Look-In), and in Hamlet-A. Thomas. Other roles have included performances il Duca di Mantova (Rigoletto) Rodolfo (Boheme), Camille (Merry Widow), Alfredo (Traviata), Rinuccio (Gianni Schicchi), Cavaradossi (Tosca)(, Turiddu (Cavalleria), Pinkerton (Butterfly), and numerous Zarzuelas. His experience includes concert performances for NEA Opera Honors ceremonies, the Horatio Awards at the United States Supreme Court, and numerous concerts in Europe.

Special guest stars are Alison Madill, who appears singing your Broadway favorites along with Adeline Cherny and Jared Seaver winners of "Staten Island Has Talent."

This event is made possible in part by public funding from the NYC Dept. of Cultural Affairs and the NYS Council on the Arts. Northfield Bank and the Riverside Opera Company Board.

The Riverside Opera Company is based on Staten Island. It performs fully and semi-staged productions with a full orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia. who has conducted in Italy as well as in the U.S. The performers are winners of open public auditions, held in New York City. ROC also provides yearly workshops for professional and emerging professional singers and free opera in the schools as educational outreach.