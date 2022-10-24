Review: TOSCA Thrills Edmonton

Rome, 1800. In the heart of a candlelit monastery, a newly escaped convict begs a painter for help in evading the police. Unbeknownst to the obliging painter, his own compliance endangers not only his life but that of his beloved, Floria Tosca.

First performed in 1900, Tosca is among composer Giacomo Puccini's greatest masterpieces and one of the world's most popular operas. Under Alison Moritz's masterful direction, Tosca returns to Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for the first time since 2011. The superb cast showcases Canadian and American talents in the principal roles and a dynamic ensemble featuring performers of all ages. Set against evocative backdrops including a cavernous monastery's interior, foreboding chief of police's office, and Rome's imposing city walls, the lavish production treats audiences to an unforgettable night of opera.

Painter Mario Cavaradossi (David Pomeroy) and singer Floria Tosca (Karen Slack) are captivating to watch. Pomeroy showcases a powerful tenor voice and maintains a commanding stage presence even in Cavaradossi's most vulnerable moments. Slack's Tosca is a force to be reckoned with, simultaneously portraying a woman in love and a fierce opponent to malevolent police chief, Baron Scarpia (Peter Barrett). Slack's emotive soprano voice especially shines in Tosca's soaring arias and in her heartfelt duets with Pomeroy. As Cavaradossi and Tosca's sinister chief antagonist, Peter Barrett cuts a formidable figure and showcases chilling vocals as he reveals his intentions to destroy Cavaradossi and claim Tosca's affections.

The sumptuous production features a vibrant orchestra led by conductor Simon Rivard and lavish 19th-century costumes, further elevating Tosca's grandeur. Every detail from the performers' mannerisms and Jason Hand's often haunting lighting design brings The Eternal City and the characters' plights to life. The result is a thrilling and engrossing production that should not be missed.

Tosca is sung in Italian and accompanied by projected English subtitles.

Photo by Nanc Price