Review: HAIRSPRAY Delights Edmonton at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Baltimore, 1962. High school sophomore Tracy Turnblad dreams of escaping her working-class neighbourhood and becoming a superstar. When her favourite TV program, The Corny Collins Show, announces open auditions, she leaps at the chance only to be dismissed for being plus- sized. However, after learning some slick new dance moves from new friend, Tracy tries them out at a dance emceed by Corny Collins himself, winning him over. She might have finally earned a place in the spotlight, but it’s anything but smooth sailing. Relentlessly bullied and witnessing discrimination towards her new African American friends, Tracy is fiercely determined to stand up for herself and join her new pals in their fight against racial injustice.

Adapted from the 1988 film of the same name, Hairspray remains a feel-good musical theatre staple. Brimming with beloved showtunes including Good Morning Baltimore, I Can Hear the Bells, and You Can’t Stop the Beat, this effervescent production is sure to charm even the most reluctant theatregoers. Until March 31, Edmontonians can experience the touring version at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

It takes a bonafide triple threat to play Tracy Turnblad, and Caroline Eiseman is just that. From the opening notes of the joyful opening number, Good Morning Baltimore, to the finale, Eiseman is a delight to watch. She is joined by a host of other uber-talented performers including Greg Kalafatas and Ralph Prentice Daniel as Tracy’s parents, Edna and Wilbur, respectively. Kalafatas is a hoot and Prentice Daniel charms as a doting dad and husband. The duo effortlessly steals the show, especially in the Act II duet showstopper, (You’re) Timeless to Me.

It would also be remiss not to mention vocal powerhouse Deidre Lang as Motormouth Maybelle, an African American TV personality and staunch equal rights advocate. Other key players in this big-hearted drama are Scarlett Jacques as Tracy’s nerdy BFF, Penny, Skyler Shields as Tracy’s heartthrob crush, Link, and Josiah Rogers as suave dancer, Seaweed. The show’s villains- mean girl Amber Von Tussle and her waspish TV producer mother, Velma- are played by Caroline Portner and Sarah Hayes, respectively.

Hairspray is not only music to the ears but a feast for the senses. The many intricate dance sequences swirl with candy-coloured costumes and the sets are a cleverly designed puzzle box of house facades doubling as both front and back doors. The tiered stage used in the explosive finale, You Can’t Stop the Beat hearkens back to the golden age of Broadway movie musicals, especially when filled by the entire dancing cast. As indicated by the standing ovation at the opening night's curtain call, Hairspray is an ultimate feel-good musical that audiences won’t soon forget.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel