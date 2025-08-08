Portland Opera Names Damien Geter Music Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portland Opera will officially appoint Damien Geter as Music Director, following nearly four years in the position on an interim basis. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to evolving the operatic art form by challenging traditional norms, fostering equity, and amplifying new artistic voices.

A celebrated singer, composer, and conductor, Geter brings a rare range of skills and a deep, multifaceted understanding of opera to the role. Known for fusing classical tradition with contemporary influences, his work makes opera more accessible to wider audiences and helps dismantle longstanding barriers to entry. As Music Director, Geter will continue composing new works, leading productions, and shaping Portland Opera’s artistic vision for seasons to come.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this collaboration with the wonderful orchestra, chorus, guest artists, and colleagues as we continue to shepherd the scintillating world of opera into the 21st century,” says Geter. Portland Opera General Director Sue Dixon adds, “Damien brings a rare blend of artistic brilliance, emotional intelligence, and visionary leadership. His voice and vision will help lead Portland Opera—and opera as a whole—into its next, transformative chapter.”

Geter’s music, deeply informed by the Black diaspora, is composed with urgency and purpose, centering on social justice and inclusivity in classical music. His recent work includes the critically acclaimed opera Loving v. Virginia, which will appear in a future Portland Opera season, and Delta King’s Blues, currently in development. This season, Geter’s presence will be felt across the company’s “Love Through Adversity” programming, from conducting Verdi’s Requiem to serving as rehearsal coach and leading multiple productions. His song “Amanirenas,” commissioned by Grammy Award-winning soprano Karen Slack, will be performed during her African Queens recital at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts on September 13 and 14.

Outside of Portland Opera, Geter is the founder of DG Music and Sans Fear Publishing, co-author of Music in Context: An Examination of Western European Music Through a Sociopolitical Lens, and a seasoned performer with credits including the Metropolitan Opera, Seattle Opera, and tours with the American Spiritual Ensemble.

Portland Opera’s 2025–2026 season launches this September with seven productions across five venues. Full details are available at portlandopera.org.