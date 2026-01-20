Piedmont Opera Appoints Joseph Mechavich As New General Director

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Piedmont Opera has appointed Joseph Mechavich as its new General Director, as the company prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of its founding in 2026.

Mechavich, a conductor and artistic leader with an international career, steps into the role following his service as Interim Artistic Director. During that period, he led sold-out performances in alternative venues and helped establish a new revenue stream through the creation of a new Carmen set developed in partnership with Knoxville Opera.

“In less than a year, he has seamlessly become an integral part of the Triad arts community,” said Jessica Good, President of the Piedmont Opera Board of Directors. She cited Mechavich’s leadership during recent productions and his role in expanding both artistic and financial opportunities for the company as it approaches its milestone season.

“I am honored to take on the role of General Director of Piedmont Opera,” Mechavich said. “This company has a remarkable spirit, a devoted community, and a commitment to producing opera of the highest quality. I look forward to building on that strong foundation and helping to shape the company’s next chapter.”

Mechavich’s conducting credits include Porgy and Bess with Deutsche Oper/Cape Town Opera, Il barbiere di Siviglia at Washington National Opera, Turandot at Calgary Opera, and Nixon in China with the Auckland Philharmonic and New Zealand Opera. He has also mentored emerging artists at institutions including the Brevard Music Festival, The Curtis Institute, the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and Northwestern University.

As General Director, Mechavich will oversee artistic planning while also guiding the organization’s strategic and institutional development in collaboration with the board, staff, artists, and community partners.

Founded in 1976, Piedmont Opera has become a leading professional opera company in the Piedmont Triad, known for its productions, education programs, and commitment to accessibility. The upcoming anniversary season will recognize five decades of opera-making in the region.

Mechavich will conduct Bizet’s Carmen in performances at High Point Theatre later this season. Additional details about the 50th anniversary season will be announced in the coming months.