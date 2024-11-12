Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos from CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI at Pittsburgh Opera. The operas will be performed November 9, 12, 15, and 17, 2024 at Benedum Center.

Jealousy, two-timing, and revenge unite the back-to-back tragedies of Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci. Possessiveness, machismo, and rage fuel their bloody conclusions.

Cavalleria Rusticana: On Easter Sunday, Alfio discovers his wife Lola has rekindled her old romance with Turiddu.

Pagliacci: Just before a performance of his traveling circus troupe, clown Canio discovers the infidelity of his wife Nedda.

Enjoy a back-to-back double feature of love and hate—the first time Pittsburgh Opera has performed these two operas together since 1996.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera

