Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI

The productions mark the first time Pittsburgh Opera has performed these two operas together since 1996.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI

Check out photos from CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI at Pittsburgh Opera.  The operas will be performed November 9, 12, 15, and 17, 2024 at Benedum Center.

Jealousy, two-timing, and revenge unite the back-to-back tragedies of Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci. Possessiveness, machismo, and rage fuel their bloody conclusions.

Cavalleria Rusticana: On Easter Sunday, Alfio discovers his wife Lola has rekindled her old romance with Turiddu.

Pagliacci: Just before a performance of his traveling circus troupe, clown Canio discovers the infidelity of his wife Nedda.

Enjoy a back-to-back double feature of love and hate—the first time Pittsburgh Opera has performed these two operas together since 1996.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera



Marianne Cornetti
Marianne Cornetti

Pittsburgh Opera chorus
Pittsburgh Opera chorus

Sebastian Catana
Sebastian Catana

Pittsburgh Opera chorus
Pittsburgh Opera chorus

Eve Gigliotti, Pittsburgh Opera Chorus
Eve Gigliotti, Pittsburgh Opera Chorus

Eve Gigliotti, Marianne Cornetti

Eve Gigliotti, Rafael Davila

Rafael Davila, Audrey Welsh

Rafael Davila, Audrey Welsh
Rafael Davila, Audrey Welsh

Audrey Welsh
Audrey Welsh

Sebastian Catana, Rafael Davila

Rafael Davila, Marianne Cornetti
Rafael Davila, Marianne Cornetti

Sebastian Catana
Sebastian Catana

Jonathan Burton
Jonathan Burton

Jonathan Burton, Fran Daniel Laucerica
Jonathan Burton, Fran Daniel Laucerica

Caitlin Gotimer, Ricardo Jose Rivera

Fran Daniel Laucerica, Jonathan Burton
Fran Daniel Laucerica, Jonathan Burton

Sebastian Catana, Jonathan Burton
Sebastian Catana, Jonathan Burton

Caitlin Gotimer, Ricardo Jose Rivera

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI Image
 

Caitlin Gotimer
Caitlin Gotimer

Fran Daniel Laucerica
Fran Daniel Laucerica

Jonathan Burton, Caitlin Gotimer
Jonathan Burton, Caitlin Gotimer




