Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI

The productions mark the first time Pittsburgh Opera has performed these two operas together since 1996.
Check out photos from CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI at Pittsburgh Opera. The operas will be performed November 9, 12, 15, and 17, 2024 at Benedum Center.
Jealousy, two-timing, and revenge unite the back-to-back tragedies of Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci. Possessiveness, machismo, and rage fuel their bloody conclusions.
Cavalleria Rusticana: On Easter Sunday, Alfio discovers his wife Lola has rekindled her old romance with Turiddu.
Pagliacci: Just before a performance of his traveling circus troupe, clown Canio discovers the infidelity of his wife Nedda.
Enjoy a back-to-back double feature of love and hate—the first time Pittsburgh Opera has performed these two operas together since 1996.
Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera
Marianne Cornetti
Pittsburgh Opera chorus
Sebastian Catana
Pittsburgh Opera chorus
Eve Gigliotti, Pittsburgh Opera Chorus
Eve Gigliotti, Marianne Cornetti
Rafael Davila, Audrey Welsh
Rafael Davila, Audrey Welsh
Audrey Welsh
Sebastian Catana, Rafael Davila
Rafael Davila, Marianne Cornetti
Sebastian Catana
Jonathan Burton
Jonathan Burton, Fran Daniel Laucerica
Caitlin Gotimer, Ricardo Jose Rivera
Fran Daniel Laucerica, Jonathan Burton
Sebastian Catana, Jonathan Burton
Caitlin Gotimer, Ricardo Jose Rivera
Caitlin Gotimer
Fran Daniel Laucerica
Jonathan Burton, Caitlin Gotimer
Videos