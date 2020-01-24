Photo Flash: Pittsburgh Opera Presents ALCINA

Alcina is a Baroque masterpiece by George Frideric Handel. The title character, Alcina, is a malicious sorceress who lives on an enchanted island with her sister Morgana. Alcina uses her magic spells to trick men into falling in love with her. But once she tires of them, she turns them into animals or inanimate objects.

Alcina's current crush is Ruggiero, a chivalrous knight she has captured. Ruggiero's fiancé Bradamante, and her tutor, Melisso, arrive to bring Ruggiero home. But Alcina and Morgana have no intention of letting him leave, setting the stage for a climactic showdown. Will Ruggiero regain his senses in time? Will Alcina's evil spell finally be broken?

All performances will be in the cozy confines of Pittsburgh CAPA Theater in downtown Pittsburgh, which is ideally suited for Baroque performances.

Pittsburgh Opera is pleased to partner with Chatham Baroque for Alcina. Founded in 1990, Chatham Baroque continues to excite local, national, and international audiences with dazzling technique and lively interpretations of 17th- and 18th-century music played on authentic period instruments.

Pittsburgh Opera Music Director Antony Walker conducts. Matthew Haney directs.

As always, English supertitles will be projected above the stage.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera

The cast of Pittsburgh Operaa??s Alcina

Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Laurel Semerdjian, Natasha Wilson

Laurel Semerdjian

Caitlin Gotimer

Natasha Wilson, Laurel Semerdjian

Angel Romero

Caitlin Gotimer

Caitlin Gotimer

Tyler Zimmerman, Laurel Semerdjian

Antonia Botti-Lodovico, Caitlin Gotimer, Laurel Semerdjian

Tyler Zimmerman, Antonia Botti-Lodovico





