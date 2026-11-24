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OperaUpClose will continue its year for the company with a world premiere and a landmark theatre transfer joining its touring line-up. The radical reworking of Strauss's Salome receives its world premiere, while the critically acclaimed Gianni Schicchi (or Where There's A Will) transfers to Park Theatre - the venue's first-time programming opera. Both join the previously announced ever-popular OperaCocktail which is currently playing Southampton schools and rural venues in Devon and Dorset. The season showcases the full breadth of the company's work and its trademark style, performing opera everywhere from the traditional stage to village halls with no orchestra pit, conductor or sheet music in sight and instrumentalists and singers sharing the stage as one storytelling ensemble.

The world premiere of Salome: Dance Toward Ruin will open at the Howard Assembly Room in Leeds next July before a five date UK tour to Buxton, London, Norwich, Southampton and Plymouth. In partnership with Opera North and artsdepot London, the show was developed through a collaboration with Belgian experimental music theatre company BRODER, acclaimed percussion and keys duo GBSR and young artists from the National Opera Studio. Richard Strauss's music and Oscar Wilde's original text chronicling a young princess's obsession and unrequited desire for a captive prophet have been radically distilled in a new acoustic-electronic chamber orchestration by Ivors Classical Award nominee Amy Bryce, from a musical idea by instrumental and electronic composer Phoenix Rousiamanis and an original English libretto by Olivier Award-nominated writer Athena Stevens. Inspired by American psychological horrors including Psycho and Identity with John Cusack, Salome: Dance Toward Ruin asks whether violence can ever free us from the stories that imprison us. Directed by Anna Morrissey (London 2012 Olympic Closing Ceremony, Emilia, Olivier nominated for Best Comedy), with Strauss's extraordinary vocal music driving the drama and featuring the infamous 'Dance of the Seven Veils', this compelling reimagining will bring audiences closer than ever to the heart of the tragedy, immersing them in a haunted, warped world that is at once disturbing, provocative and visceral. More dates and venues will be confirmed in the coming months.

Anna Morissey, Director of Salome: Dance Toward Ruin said 'There's a perception that opera is stuck in the time it was created, and that's what we're trying to disprove with this piece. We want to show that it can go through new, imaginative processes, and that different creative people can bring their minds and perspectives to it and give us something new, while it still remains what you'd expect the work to be at its core'

Athena Stevens, Writer and Librettist said 'The music is almost a psyche in itself: there are vibes you pick up on that aren't explicit, and this story is all about what isn't explicit, and the abuse that isn't named'

Described by The Times as 'Puccini meets Knives Out', the company's English language reimagining of the composer's classic Gianni Schicchi (or Where There's A Will) arrives in Park Theatre in April following a critically acclaimed 2026 UK tour. In an original English libretto by Hannah Kumari, best known for her one woman show about a mixed heritage female football fan ENG-ER-LAND, re-orchestrated by British New Music Theatre Award nominee Vahan Salorian, and directed by 2025 Sky Arts Award winner for Verdi's Simon Boccanegra PJ Harris, the action is transported from 13th Century Florence to the modern-day fictional seaside town of Harmouth, where a wealthy second-home owner is throwing one last seasonal soirée. As the evening quickly unravels following his sudden death and the discovery of his will, his family call on the local 'fixer' Gianni Schicchi and things go from bad to worse for the entitled liberal elite. This satirical take on Puccini's family farce asks who should be held to account in a world where everyone is out for themselves?

OperaCocktail, opera's answer to the jukebox musical, is currently touring Southampton schools, rural venues in Devon and Dorset in partnership with Southampton and Isle of Wight Music and rural touring networks Villages in Action and Artsreach. Featuring some of opera's most iconic pieces like the 'Habanera' from Carmen and the 'Drinking Song' from La Traviata, this hour-long romantic comedy follows four friends at a summer picnic navigating the complexities of life and love. An OperaUpClose staple, OperaCocktail offers a fresh take on beloved opera classics, presented in English and infused with modern sensibilities for both opera lovers and curious newcomers.

Flora McIntosh, OperaUpClose's Artistic Director said ''We're thrilled to be bringing audiences such a varied season. We're fascinated by what happens when you let contemporary pop culture references and new creative voices loose on these classics. OperaCocktail is opera's answer to the jukebox musical, Salome becomes an American psychological horror, and Gianni Schicchi a modern-day murder mystery and a biting satire of the second-home elite; all three theatrical, musically thrilling and championing the best of what opera can be. That's possible because of how we work: a process of musical and narrative distillation, and intensification, that puts every performer, whether singer or instrumentalist, in the centre of the storytelling, working as an ensemble, off book, without a conductor, sharing the space and the responsibility. This is operatic storytelling at its most and visceral'

OperaUpClose is a national touring opera company on a mission to bring the power, immediacy and joy of musical storytelling to diverse audiences across the UK. Part of the Arts Council National Portfolio since 2023, they began with the belief that opera could be experienced differently, and have grown from their first award-winning production of La Bohème in a 35-seater pub in 2009 into a nationally touring company championing a new model for creating and producing opera. The OperaUpClose Ensemble of Storytellers model puts ensemble and collaboration at the centre of everything they do, rejecting traditional hierarchies, on and off the stage. With all performers, players and singers, working fully off-book and without a conductor, they challenge real and perceived boundaries between pit, stage and audience. Every performer is a storyteller with equal agency, sharing the space, the responsibility and the storywork with rigour, trust and total commitment, and developing a creative practice that reaches beyond their traditional role. This is not just about reinterpreting repertoire but rethinking the system that creates it: a different process, a different scale, a different relationship with audiences. Their model challenges perceptions of what opera is, who makes it and who it's for, broadening access across communities and generations and contributing to the evolution and sustainability of the sector. Past projects include The Flying Dutchman (National Tour, 2023), Peace at Last, an opera for 3–5-year-olds based on Jill Murphy's picture book (Tour, 2023) and Riders to the Sea (National Tour, 2025). The company's most recent work was Flotsam (Tour 2026 in partnership with Half Moon Theatre), a 30-minute opera for 2–8-year-olds adapted from David Wiesner's best-selling picture book. With music and libretto by four-time British Composer Award winner Kerry Andrew, the show was developed in collaboration with Reception and Year 1 students on the Isle of Wight, in partnership with Southampton and IOW Music, and was directed by OperaUpClose Artistic Director Flora McIntosh.

Opera Cocktail

1 December Cafe Mayflower Studios

142 - 144 Above Bar Street, Southampton, SO14 7DU

7pm Tuesday | Pay What You Decide

www.mayflower.org.uk | 02380 711811

4 December The Mowlem

Shore Road, Swanage, Purbeck, BH19 1DD

7pm Friday | £15

themowlem.com | 10929 422239

5 December Chetnole Village Hall

Sherborne, Dorset, DT9 6NU

7.30pm Saturday | £14

chetnolevillagehall.com | 01935 872420

Gianni Schicchi (or Where There's a Will)

14 April - 18 May 2027 Park Theatre

11-13 Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, London, N4 3JP

7pm Wednesday - Saturday 2.30pm Thurs and Sat matinee 2.30pm | £50.50-15

parktheatre.co.uk | 020 7870 6876

Salome: Dance Toward Ruin

16 and 17 July 2027 Howard Assembly Room Leeds

32-34 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU

Times TBC Friday and Saturday | £TBC fees apply

www.operanorth.co.uk| 0113 223 3600

20 and 22 July 2027 Buxton International Festival

Pavillion Arts Centre, St John's Road, Buxton, SK17 6BE

7.30 Tuesday - Thursday | £TBC fees apply

buxtonfestival.co.uk | 01298 70395

23 Sep 2027 artsdepot London

5 Nether Street, London, N12 OGA

7.30 Thursday, post show Q&A at 9.10 | £34-19 (£1.95 fee)

www.artsdepot.co.uk | 020 8369 5454

29 - 30 Sep 2027 Norwich Playhouse

42-58 St Georges St, Norwich NR3 1AB

TBC Wednesday - Thursday | £30-20 (for under 26) fees apply

norwichtheatre.org | 01603 598598

5 October 2027 Mayflower Southampton

22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GE

7.45 Tuesday | £24.50 - 17.50 (£2 booking fee)

www.mayflower.org.uk | 02380 711811

TBC Drum Plymouth

Royal Parade, Plymouth, PL1 2TR

On sale information to follow

theatreroyal.com | 01752 267222

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