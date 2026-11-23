"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: JENŮFA Act III Excerpt at the Metropolitan Opera
Footage from the final dress rehearsal features the Met Chorus, with Tomáš Hanus conducting.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian, tenor Sean Panikkar and soprano Nina Stemme perform an excerpt from Act III of Janáček's JENŮFA in new final dress rehearsal footage from the Metropolitan Opera. The Met Chorus appears alongside them in the clip, which comes from the company's current production.
JENŮFA centers on a young girl and her imperious stepmother, who makes an unthinkable decision to save her daughter's reputation. The Met describes the score as making evocative use of the orchestra to capture the community and its surroundings, with sung music that closely reflects the pitches and rhythms of the Czech language.
The production is directed by Claus Guth, with Tomáš Hanus conducting. It is part of the Met's 2026-27 season and is now playing at Lincoln Center. As previously reported, Panikkar is making his role debut as Laca, stepping in for Allan Clayton, who withdrew for personal reasons. Ryan Capozzo is singing Števa in his own role debut. Earlier footage from the production featured Grigorian singing Jenůfa's Prayer, as covered in BroadwayWorld's earlier report.
Tickets are available at the Met box office, through the Met Opera app, or at metopera.org.
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