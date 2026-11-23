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The holiday week of Nov. 23-29 is short on quantity and long on substance. The New York Philharmonic gives the world premiere of a bassoon concerto by Kevin Puts, and the Metropolitan Opera continues its new production of Janáček's Jenůfa with Asmik Grigorian and Nina Stemme.

Friday, Nov. 27 is the busy night. Samson et Dalila returns to the Met, New York City Ballet begins its run of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, and the Orchestra of St. Luke's plays a single concert of opera and film music at Carnegie Hall.

Downtown, Complexions Contemporary Ballet reaches the end of its Joyce Theater season on Nov. 29. Puccini's La Bohème fills out the Met's week.

Jordan Rutter Covatto of PLAGUE MASS at Speyer Hall

By Peter Danish

A new opera is always a cause for celebration. This week a new work hits the stage at Speyer Hall of University Settlement. We spoke with the work's composer and star, Jordan Rutter Covatto about his new work.

Read More A new opera is always a cause for celebration. This week a new work hits the stage at Speyer Hall of University Settlement. We spoke with the work's composer and star, Jordan Rutter Covatto about his new work.

The Week's Highlights

World premiere: Rouvali Conducts Schubert’s Great Symphony

David Geffen Hall · Wed., Nov. 25–Tue., Dec. 1

The New York Philharmonic gives the first performance of Kevin Puts's Bassoon Concerto, with Judith LeClair as soloist and Santtu-Matias Rouvali conducting. The piece is a co-commission with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the Minnesota Orchestra. Concertos for bassoon are scarce, and a new one from Puts, who won the Pulitzer Prize for his opera Silent Night, is news for the instrument. The program also includes Florence Price's Dances in the Canebrakes, a piano suite heard here in William Grant Still's orchestration, and Schubert's Symphony No. 9, the Great C major. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 25, Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 pm, and Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Tickets & info · Details

New production: Jenůfa

Metropolitan Opera House · Nov. 16–Dec. 4

The Met's new staging of Janáček's Jenůfa, directed by Claus Guth, continues after opening Nov. 16. Asmik Grigorian sings the title role, a village girl abandoned by the father of her child. Nina Stemme is the Kostelnička, the stepmother whose attempt to protect Jenůfa leads to a terrible act. Sean Panikkar sings Laca, the jealous suitor who scars her, and Allan Clayton is Števa, the stepbrother who leaves her. Tomáš Hanus conducts in his first appearances with the company. The staging was first seen in London. Janáček's score is compact and unsparing, and it is not heard at the Met every season. This week's performances are Monday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1 pm, and the production runs through Dec. 4.

Tickets & info · Details

Holiday season opener: George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®

David H. Koch Theater · Nov. 27–Jan. 3

New York City Ballet's holiday season begins Friday, Nov. 27, when George Balanchine's The Nutcracker returns to the David H. Koch Theater. Balanchine made the production for the company in 1954, and it has been a fixture ever since. Set to Tchaikovsky's score, it follows young Marie from a family Christmas party through a battle with mice and a snowstorm to the Land of Sweets. Students from the School of American Ballet dance the children's roles alongside the company. The Christmas tree that grows on stage is still the production's signature effect. The run continues through Jan. 3.

Tickets & info · Details

Revival opens Friday: Samson et Dalila

Metropolitan Opera House · Nov. 27–Dec. 23 · 7:30 pm opening · 3 hrs 35 mins

Saint-Saëns's biblical grand opera comes back to the Met repertory on Friday, Nov. 27, with mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina as Dalila and tenor Clay Hilley, in his Met debut, as Samson; Giacomo Sagripanti conducts. The role holds some of the best-known music written for mezzo, including the aria Mon cœur s'ouvre à ta voix. The score calls on large orchestral and choral forces, with the Bacchanale in the final act as its orchestral showpiece. First staged in Weimar in 1877, the opera tells of the Hebrew strongman undone by the Philistine woman who learns the secret of his strength. The Met's revival plays through Dec. 23. The estimated running time is 3 hours 35 minutes.

Tickets & info · Details

Last chance: Complexions Contemporary Ballet

The Joyce Theater · Nov. 17–29

Complexions Contemporary Ballet finishes its season at The Joyce Theater on Sunday, Nov. 29. The New York company was founded in 1994 by Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, and it performs here under Rhoden's direction in what it bills as a homecoming engagement. Rhoden's choreography joins ballet technique to contemporary movement, and the company has built its name on that mix. The run opened Nov. 17, so this is the final week to see it. For dance audiences who want something other than The Nutcracker over the holiday, this is the alternative, and it ends when the week does.

Tickets & info · Details

One night only: Orchestra of St. Luke’s: From Opera to Hollywood

Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage · Fri., Nov. 27 · 8 pm

The Orchestra of St. Luke's plays a single concert at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 27, pairing the opera house with the movie theater. Soprano Tamara Radjenović and tenor Murat Karahan are the soloists, and Darko Butorac conducts. The opera half draws on Verdi, Puccini and Bizet. The film half turns to Ennio Morricone, Nino Rota and Hans Zimmer, with some classical crossover material alongside. It is a lighter evening than the rest of the week's offerings, and a good fit for visiting family over the holiday. There is one performance only.

Tickets & info · Details

The Week at a Glance

Monday, Nov. 23

Jenůfa at Metropolitan Opera House, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Rouvali Conducts Schubert’s Great Symphony at David Geffen Hall, 7:30 pm (opens; through Dec. 1)

Friday, Nov. 27

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® at David H. Koch Theater (opens; through Jan. 3)

Orchestra of St. Luke’s: From Opera to Hollywood at Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, 8 pm

Rouvali Conducts Schubert’s Great Symphony at David Geffen Hall, 7:30 pm

Samson et Dalila at Metropolitan Opera House, 7:30 pm (opens; through Dec. 23)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Jenůfa at Metropolitan Opera House, 1 pm

Rouvali Conducts Schubert’s Great Symphony at David Geffen Hall, 7:30 pm

Opera

La Bohème — Metropolitan Opera House · Sept. 25–Apr. 29. Puccini's opera of young love and loss in bohemian Paris continues in Franco Zeffirelli's staging, a Met fixture for 45 years. The estimated running time is 3 hours 5 minutes. Tickets · Details

Last Chance: Closing This Week

Complexions Contemporary Ballet at The Joyce Theater closes Sun., Nov. 29. Tickets · Details

Jenůfa and the Philharmonic's Kevin Puts premiere both continue into next week, and The Nutcracker and Samson et Dalila run well into December.