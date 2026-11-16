"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: TOSCA Love Duet at The Royal Opera House
The Act I duet is performed by Freddie De Tommaso as Cavaradossi and Anna Netrebko as Floria Tosca.
Freddie De Tommaso and Anna Netrebko perform the Act I Love Duet, 'Qual'occhio al mondo' (What eyes of this world), from Puccini's TOSCA in a new clip from The Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House. De Tommaso sings Mario Cavaradossi and Netrebko sings Floria Tosca.
TOSCA follows the painter Cavaradossi and the singer Tosca, who live for each other and for their art. When Cavaradossi helps an escaped prisoner, the lovers make a deadly enemy in Baron Scarpia, Chief of Police. At Scarpia's mercy, Tosca is forced into a bargain: sleeping with the man she hates in order to save the man she loves. Puccini's score portrays the idealism of the two lovers through expansive music, including the Act I duet featured in the clip.
The Royal Opera's production, directed by Oliver Mears, sets the opera in a contemporary, war-torn Rome. The designs are by Simon Lima Holdsworth, with costume designs by Ilona Karas. The production is also available to stream through Royal Ballet and Opera Stream.
De Tommaso was also featured in a separate video from the production, in which he performs Cavaradossi's Act I aria, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.
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