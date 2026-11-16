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Freddie De Tommaso and Anna Netrebko perform the Act I Love Duet, 'Qual'occhio al mondo' (What eyes of this world), from Puccini's TOSCA in a new clip from The Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House. De Tommaso sings Mario Cavaradossi and Netrebko sings Floria Tosca.

TOSCA follows the painter Cavaradossi and the singer Tosca, who live for each other and for their art. When Cavaradossi helps an escaped prisoner, the lovers make a deadly enemy in Baron Scarpia, Chief of Police. At Scarpia's mercy, Tosca is forced into a bargain: sleeping with the man she hates in order to save the man she loves. Puccini's score portrays the idealism of the two lovers through expansive music, including the Act I duet featured in the clip.

The Royal Opera's production, directed by Oliver Mears, sets the opera in a contemporary, war-torn Rome. The designs are by Simon Lima Holdsworth, with costume designs by Ilona Karas. The production is also available to stream through Royal Ballet and Opera Stream.

De Tommaso was also featured in a separate video from the production, in which he performs Cavaradossi's Act I aria, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

More on Royal Opera House Recent Articles Video: Watch Freddie De Tommaso Perform 'Recondita armonia' In TOSCA At The Royal Opera

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