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A cinematic trailer for SILENT NIGHT offers a preview of The Atlanta Opera's upcoming production of the opera by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell. The company's production is set to run at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

SILENT NIGHT is an opera with music by Kevin Puts and a libretto by Mark Campbell. The work was originally created in 2014 for the Wexford Festival and has won the Pulitzer Prize.

The Atlanta Opera production is produced and directed by Tomer Zvulun, with Iván López Reynoso conducting. Performances are scheduled for November 7 through 15, 2026, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

The trailer follows an earlier look at the production's design. In a video exploring the design and staging of SILENT NIGHT, director Tomer Zvulun and associate director Conor Hanratty discussed the visual and staging choices behind the work.

More on The Atlanta Opera Recent Articles Video: Design Vision Behind SILENT NIGHT at The Atlanta Opera

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