"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Inside the SILENT NIGHT Trailer at The Atlanta Opera
The Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell opera runs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, led by Tomer Zvulun and Iván López Reynoso.
A cinematic trailer for SILENT NIGHT offers a preview of The Atlanta Opera's upcoming production of the opera by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell. The company's production is set to run at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.
SILENT NIGHT is an opera with music by Kevin Puts and a libretto by Mark Campbell. The work was originally created in 2014 for the Wexford Festival and has won the Pulitzer Prize.
The Atlanta Opera production is produced and directed by Tomer Zvulun, with Iván López Reynoso conducting. Performances are scheduled for November 7 through 15, 2026, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
The trailer follows an earlier look at the production's design. In a video exploring the design and staging of SILENT NIGHT, director Tomer Zvulun and associate director Conor Hanratty discussed the visual and staging choices behind the work.
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