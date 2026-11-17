NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The last time we heard from director Claus Guth at the Met, he brought us seven Salomes in the eponymous work by Richard Strauss. No worry about such unnecessary quirks with the new production of Leos Janacek’s JENUFA, which debuted last night at the Met. He knew that one Jenufa, in the hands of soprano Asmik Grigorian at least, was quite enough, to thrill us to the core.

Tainted by her out-of-wedlock pregnancy, her Jenufa was a model of sadness, with her soaring soprano capturing all the nuances—the poignancy and disappointment—of the composer’s great score. Her Met debut was as Madama Butterfly that, while different in tone and character (and, certainly, musically), captured some of the main character’s same sense of failure and discouragement with life.

While Guth sometimes had unfathomable ideas on his mind that left us scratching our heads, he certainly helped Grigorian bring us a rich performance to remember, as did Maestro Tomas Hanus (debut), who also drew an impressive performance from the Met orchestra. Janacek’s score, born from the rhythms and sounds of the Czech language, was never less than bravura and scintillating, but Hanus and the Met musicians made it sound like they’d been doing it all their lives.

The last time the Met did JENUFA, the balance of power was off because of the casting, with the title character of lesser interest than her stepmother, the Kostelnika (an honorary church title for the sexton’s wife). We needn’t have worried here, because along with Grigorian’s stunning portrayal, she had soprano Nina Stemme, who knows how to share the spotlight. Make no mistake: Stemme’s brilliant take on her role is undeniable, as a wonderful character actress who brought pathos along with her great singing.

Janacek was adept at writing for (and differentiating) a variety of female voices, besides the two already mentioned: Mezzo Elena Zaremba as Grandmother Burya, mezzo Eve Gigliotti as the mayor’s wife, Erica Petrocelli as Karolka, Sophia Baete (debut) as the Shepherdess and Jazmine Saunders as Jana all did well in this challenging ensemble piece. The Met’s chorus, under Tilman Michael, was at its indispensable best.

On the male side, there was fine work from a pair of tenors with very different voices. Ryan Capozzo brought his plangent voice to the unsympathetic role of Steva, who impregnates and abandons Jenufa for a more impressive match, the mayor’s daughter Karolka, though he ultimately gets his just desserts. Sean Panikkar, as Steva’s half-brother Laca (who carries a secret torch for Jenufa), had a field day as he ran the lyric gamut from the sympathetic to the callus and back again, with his happy ending at Jenufa’s side.

The production—including Michael Levine’s set design with James Farncombe’s lighting and rocafilm/Roland Horvath’s projections, Gesine Vollm’s (debut) costumes and Teresa Rotemberg’s choreography—as alluded to earlier, never actually distracted us from the quality of the performances, even when it left us wondering “WHY?”

Why all the beds in the opening scene at the Mill? (If only to have them morph into the cage-like house of the Kostelnicka?) Why all the chairs? (A shoutout to the absurdist play, “The Chairs” by Ionesco, and its view of life?) Why do all the Moravian women scale the wall? (Trying to get away from their boring existence?) Why the crow? (To acknowledge the odor of death that hangs over the opera?)

Oh well, never mind. The evening, inevitably, was about music and singing—and there, they got things just right. With a cast like this, JENUFA can stand up there with the great ones.

Caption: Grigorian (center), Stemme (far right), Panikkar (rear right, with flower)

Credit: Evan Zimmerman/Met Opera

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone