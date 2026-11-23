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Marigny Opera Ballet will present Seven Deadly Sins (Die Sieben Todsünden), a ballet-chanté by composer Kurt Weill, at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans this December. The production will run December 11-20, 2026, as part of the company's 2026-2027 season, presented in partnership with Verismo Opera.

Originally composed in 1933, Seven Deadly Sins was Weill's final collaboration with playwright Bertolt Brecht before the composer emigrated to the United States. The work combines singing and dance to tell the story of Anna I, a singer, and Anna II, a dancer, who represent two sides of the same woman. The pair travel through seven American cities in search of a better life, ultimately returning to Louisiana with the goal of purchasing a home for their family.

The production will feature the combined disciplines of ballet and opera, with artistic direction by Bogdan Mynka and resident choreography by Amalia Najera. The Marigny Opera Ballet is partnering with Verismo Opera for its 13th season, which features four productions combining dance, singing and live orchestral music.

Performances of Seven Deadly Sins are scheduled for December 11 and 12 at 8 p.m., December 13 at 4 p.m., December 18 and 19 at 8 p.m., and December 20 at 4 p.m. All performances will take place at the Marigny Opera House, located at 725 St. Ferdinand Street in New Orleans.

Individual ticket prices are advertised through event listings in a range of approximately $34 to $130, depending on seating selection. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. Additional information about the production and the company's 2026-2027 season is available through the Marigny Opera Ballet website.

The production is part of Marigny Opera Ballet's 2026-2027 season, which also includes Cain, overo il primo omicidio, La Damnation de Faust and Dido and Aeneas.

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