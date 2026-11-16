Classical Arts: Jenůfa Opens at the Met, Einstein on the Beach at 50 & More in NYC This Week

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Asmik Grigorian sets the shape of Nov. 16-22. The Lithuanian soprano opens the Met's new production of Janáček's Jenůfa on Monday. Two days later she returns to the same stage alone, for a recital of opera scenes and arias.

Across the river, BAM marks 50 years of Einstein on the Beach with the Philip Glass Ensemble. National Sawdust hosts a new take on Bellini's La Sonnambula that weaves Italian song together with American Sign Language.

It is also a week of farewells. Cherubini's Medea ends its Met run, and Paul Taylor Dance Company closes its Lincoln Center season. Juilliard fills the rest of the calendar with student opera, percussion, new dance and a visit from Basel's early-music specialists.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Washington National Opera

By David Friscic

Paradigms are broken--thematically, logistically, and vision-wise --in the Washington National Opera’s innovatively reconfigured, and forward-looking production of the beloved opera Madama Butterfly. Paradigms aside, the glorious music of Puccini is always…

Read More Paradigms are broken--thematically, logistically, and vision-wise --in the Washington National Opera’s innovatively reconfigured, and forward-looking production of the beloved opera Madama Butterfly. Paradigms aside, the glorious music of Puccini is always…

The Week's Highlights

New production: Jenůfa

Metropolitan Opera House · Nov. 16–Dec. 4

Janáček's Jenůfa, first heard in Brno in 1904, is a village tragedy about a young woman, her child and the stepmother who decides its fate. Director Claus Guth, who staged Salome at the Met in 2025, brings a new production with a strong cast. Asmik Grigorian sings the title role. Nina Stemme returns to the company as the Kostelnička. Sean Panikkar is the jealous Laca and Allan Clayton his careless stepbrother Števa. Tomáš Hanus conducts, making his Met debut. The production opens on Monday, Nov. 16, which makes this the first chance to see what Guth has done with one of the great 20th-century operas. The run continues through Dec. 4.

Tickets & info · Details

Anniversary concert: Einstein on the Beach at 50

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Brooklyn · Nov. 19–21

Philip Glass and Robert Wilson's Einstein on the Beach changed what an opera could be when it appeared in 1976. It has no conventional plot. Instead it offers hours of repeating patterns, numbers and solfège syllables, structured around images of the physicist. For its 50th anniversary BAM presents the work as a concert. The Philip Glass Ensemble, the group built to play this music, takes it on in the Howard Gilman Opera House under longtime music director Michael Riesman, with an art installation by Es Devlin. Without Wilson's stage pictures, the music itself becomes the event, and the score's pulse and harmonic shifts move to the foreground. Performances run Nov. 19-21 in Brooklyn.

Tickets & info · Details

One night only: Asmik Grigorian in Concert

Metropolitan Opera House · Wed., Nov. 18

Asmik Grigorian joins the short list of singers given a solo evening on the Met stage. The date is Wednesday, Nov. 18, two days after she opens Jenůfa in the same house. Her program draws on operatic music by Puccini, Dvořák, Verdi and Strauss. That spread covers the Italian, Czech and German repertoire where she has built her international career. She is accompanied by the father-and-son piano duo Petras and Lukas Geniušas. Anyone seeing Jenůfa this week can hear her in a very different setting within days.

Tickets & info · Details

World premiere: Opera Praktikos's La Sonnambula

National Sawdust, Brooklyn · Wed., Nov. 18 · from $35

Opera Praktikos, a company built around disabled and nondisabled artists working together, premieres its version of Bellini's La Sonnambula at National Sawdust. It is part of the venue's makemake Festival. Bellini's 1831 Bel Canto opera about a sleepwalking village bride is recast so that Italian singing and American Sign Language form a single performance. Spicer Carr arranged and orchestrated the score. Brandon Kazen-Maddox handled ASL translation and integration, and Patrice Creamer is director of artistic sign language. Marianna Mott Newirth wrote the book and English translation. It is a concert performance of about 90 minutes, given once, on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Tickets start at $35.

Tickets & info · Details

Last chance: Medea

Metropolitan Opera House · Oct. 30–Nov. 21 · 2 hrs 50 mins

Cherubini's Medea is rarely staged, and David McVicar's Met production ends its run on Saturday, Nov. 21. The opera dates from 1797 Paris. It follows the sorceress abandoned by Jason, whose revenge on her husband reaches their children. Sonya Yoncheva sings Medea, a role that demands both stamina and fury. Michael Spyres is Giasone, the faithless Argonaut. The piece sits between Gluck and Beethoven, and its dramatic scale foreshadows a century of Romantic opera. Seeing it in a major house is uncommon, which makes its final week worth catching. The evening runs about 2 hours 50 minutes.

Tickets & info · Details

Closing week: Paul Taylor Dance Company 2026 Season

David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center · Nov. 3–22 · $30–$230

Paul Taylor Dance Company finishes its 2026 season at the David H. Koch Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22. The repertory sets Taylor's own classics beside new work. There are world premieres by resident choreographers Lauren Lovette and Robert Battle and a New York premiere by Pam Tanowitz. The company also adds Battle's No Longer Silent and Alwin Nikolais's Tensile Involvement to its repertory, and brings back Battle's Under the Rhythm. That mix shows a troupe carrying its founder's legacy while commissioning living choreographers. This is the final week to see any of it on the Lincoln Center stage. Tickets range from $30 to $230.

Tickets & info · Details

The Week at a Glance

Monday, Nov. 16

Jenůfa at Metropolitan Opera House (opens; through Dec. 4)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Il Volo LIVE IN CONCERT at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, 8 pm

Complexions Contemporary Ballet at The Joyce Theater (opens; through Nov. 29)

Fauré’s Second Piano Quartet at Alice Tully Hall, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Asmik Grigorian in Concert at Metropolitan Opera House

Inside Chamber Music lecture: Brahms’s Sonata No. 2 at The Rose Studio, 6:30 pm

Opera Praktikos's La Sonnambula at National Sawdust

Thursday, Nov. 19

New Jersey Symphony: Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1:30 pm

Einstein on the Beach–50th Anniversary Concert at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House (opens; through Nov. 21)

Frank Huang Performs Mendelssohn at David Geffen Hall (opens; through Nov. 21)

LGBTQ+ Singles Night Meets Paul Taylor Dance Company at David H. Koch Theater

Vanhal, Britten, & Reinecke at The Rose Studio

Friday, Nov. 20

Choreographers and Composers at The Juilliard School

Historical Performance Chamber Music with Schola Cantorum Basel at The Juilliard School

Percussion Ensemble at Alice Tully Hall

Singles Night with Paul Taylor Dance Company at David H. Koch Theater

Saturday, Nov. 21

Bridgerton: The 1,000 Candles Concert Experience at The James Ward Mansion

Sunday, Nov. 22

New Jersey Symphony: Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 2 pm

Reflections: Rowena Arrieta, Piano at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

Liederabend in Collaboration with Opera Rara at The Juilliard School

Opera

La Bohème — Metropolitan Opera House · Sept. 25–Apr. 29. Franco Zeffirelli's staging of Puccini's story of young love and loss in Paris, a fixture at the Met for more than four decades. Tickets · Details

Tosca — Metropolitan Opera House · Nov. 1–May 27. David McVicar's large-scale production of Puccini's Roman thriller about a singer, a painter and a predatory police chief. Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Daniele Rustioni share conducting duties over the season. Tickets · Details

Juilliard Opera Presents "La scala di seta" and "I due timidi" — The Juilliard School · Nov. 14–19. Juilliard Opera pairs two one-act comedies: Rossini's farce La scala di seta and Nino Rota's radio opera I due timidi. John Matsumoto Giampietro directs and Patrick Furrer conducts the Juilliard Orchestra. Tickets · Details

Orchestras & Large Ensembles

Frank Huang Performs Mendelssohn — David Geffen Hall · Nov. 19–21. Philharmonic concertmaster Frank Huang steps forward for Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto. The program also includes Korngold's Theme and Variations and Straussiana, plus Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier Suite. Tickets · Details

New Jersey Symphony: Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances — New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ · Thu., Nov. 19, 1:30 pm & Sun., Nov. 22, 2 pm. Bassist Christian McBride makes his New Jersey Symphony debut in a concerto written for him. Eric Jacobsen conducts, adding Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances. Tickets · Details

Chamber Music & Recitals

Fauré’s Second Piano Quartet — Alice Tully Hall · Tue., Nov. 17 · 7:30 pm. The Chamber Music Society pairs Fauré's Piano Quartet No. 2 with Brahms's Cello Sonata No. 2 and Arensky's Quartet No. 2, played by Evren Ozel, Danbi Um, Paul Neubauer, David Finckel and Paul Watkins. It is sold out. Tickets · Details

Brahms’s Sonata No. 2 in F major for Cello and Piano — The Rose Studio · Wed., Nov. 18 · 6:30 pm. Bruce Adolphe's Inside Chamber Music lecture explores Brahms's Cello Sonata No. 2, with live excerpts, and the sonata is also on Tuesday's Alice Tully Hall program. It is sold out but livestreamed free. Tickets · Details

Vanhal, Britten, & Reinecke — The Rose Studio · Thu., Nov. 19 · 6:30 & 9 pm. Oboist Juri Vallentin joins Gloria Chien and friends for oboe quartets by Vanhal and Reinecke and Britten's Temporal Variations. Both shows are sold out. Tickets · Details

Reflections: Rowena Arrieta, Piano — The DiMenna Center for Classical Music · Sun., Nov. 22. Pianist Rowena Arrieta gives a recital titled Reflections in Mary Flagler Cary Hall, joined by tenor Radnel Ofalsa, presented by Eagle Eye Charities. Tickets · Details

Early Music, Choral & Vocal

Historical Performance Chamber Music with Schola Cantorum Basel — The Juilliard School · Fri., Nov. 20. Musicians from Switzerland's Schola Cantorum Basiliensis join Juilliard Historical Performance students for a chamber program centered on Vienna. Tickets · Details

Liederabend in Collaboration with Opera Rara — The Juilliard School · Sun., Nov. 22. Juilliard singers and collaborative pianists team with Opera Rara for U.S. premieres of rediscovered 19th- and early 20th-century songs. Brian Zeger, Pierre Vallet, Carlo Rizzi and Michael Spyres coached the program. Tickets · Details

New Music & Crossover

Il Volo LIVE IN CONCERT — Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden · Tue., Nov. 17 · 8 pm. The Italian vocal trio Il Volo brings its operatic pop to the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets · Details

Percussion Ensemble — Alice Tully Hall · Fri., Nov. 20. Daniel Druckman leads the Juilliard Percussion Ensemble in works by John Luther Adams, Ondřej Adámek, Fritz Hauser and Evan Ziporyn. Tickets · Details

Bridgerton: The 1,000 Candles Concert Experience — The James Ward Mansion, Westfield, NJ · Sat., Nov. 21. New Jersey Festival Orchestra musicians play a candlelit Bridgerton-themed evening at Westfield's James Ward Mansion, with wine, small plates and Regency dress encouraged. Tickets · Details

Dance

Hesperides — Douglas Dunn Studio · Nov. 13–21 · $20–$25. Douglas Dunn's hour-long Hesperides, with design by Mimi Gross, Lauren Parrish and Jacob Burckhardt, plays seven performances at Dunn's SoHo studio. Tickets · Details

Complexions Contemporary Ballet — The Joyce Theater · Nov. 17–29. Complexions Contemporary Ballet, directed by Dwight Rhoden, opens its homecoming season at The Joyce Theater. Tickets · Details

LGBTQ+ Singles Night Meets Paul Taylor Dance Company — David H. Koch Theater · Thu., Nov. 19 · from $99. An evening for LGBTQ+ singles that pairs a private mixer, with refreshments, icebreaker games and raffle prizes, with good seats for a Paul Taylor Dance Company performance. Groups are organized by age, from the 20s and 30s to 60-plus. Tickets · Details

Choreographers and Composers — The Juilliard School · Fri., Nov. 20. Six Juilliard choreography students and six composition students present new collaborative pieces, danced and played live by their classmates. Tickets · Details

Singles Night with Paul Taylor Dance Company — David H. Koch Theater · Fri., Nov. 20 · from $99. Paul Taylor Dance Company hosts a singles mixer with icebreakers, refreshments and a cash bar before the curtain. Guests then watch the modern dance program together and can keep talking at intermission. Groups are organized by age. Tickets · Details

Last Chance: Closing This Week

Juilliard Opera Presents "La scala di seta" and "I due timidi" at The Juilliard School closes Thu., Nov. 19. Tickets · Details

Hesperides at Douglas Dunn Studio closes Sat., Nov. 21. Tickets · Details

Medea at Metropolitan Opera House closes Sat., Nov. 21. Tickets · Details

Paul Taylor Dance Company 2026 Season at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center closes Sun., Nov. 22. Tickets · Details

More This Week

Complexions stays at the Joyce through Nov. 29 and Jenůfa continues at the Met into December.