Review: NY Phil and Dudamel Bring Puccini’s “Shabby Little Shocker” - TOSCA - to Carnegie

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Post-US elections, it’s a timely weekend for this tale of corruption, persecution, love and #metoo politics to make it to Carnegie Hall. Featuring the return of Jonas Kaufmann, a favorite tenor—and notorious no-show in New York—this concert performance of TOSCA by the New York Philharmonic under music director Gustavo Dudamel, also had an alluring Tosca in Marina Rebeka and a fearsome Scarpia (the police chief) in Ludovic Tezier.

So, what did Kaufmann give us? It’s been quite a while, and his voice is still in good shape, though perhaps taking more time to warm up. He did much full-blast singing until the last act, when he delivered a beautifully modulated “E lucevan le stelle.” But, let’s face it: The audience was there to enjoy him and they acted as if they’d gotten their money’s worth. They clearly adored him from the start—and he seemed to relish their adulation.

Rebeka brought lots of glamour to the role of Tosca—including two costume changes—and sounded very appealing. Her “Vissi d’arte”—Tosca’s anthem to her art—was delivered almost like a prayer, though her love for Cavaradossi was clearly behind her actions. Too bad she had to stab the air when she supposed to be murdering Scarpia. Still, she did herself proud.

The only one of the principals I hadn’t heard before was baritone Tezier, and he didn’t disappoint. He was a fine Scarpia, toying with Tosca to get the information he wanted but finally underestimating how far he could push her. His big, burly voice soared over the orchestra and he epitomized evil with every snarling word that came out of him.

The balance of the cast did an able job, though seemingly without enough stage direction--no one was credited— to make them gel as an ensemble. There were some odd moments, like the end of the scene between Tosca and Scarpia already mentioned, and Cavaradossi’s demise, e.g., that sometimes gave us no hint of what exactly was happening (as if we didn’t already know TOSCA by heart) The singers seemed to be bringing their histories with the opera to bear in their performances.

Bass-baritone Andrew Moore made a meal of the political prisoner Angelotti, whom Cavaradossi attempts to help, while bass-baritone Ben Brady was a pretty straightforward Sacristan, less buffo than we often see in the role but sounding impressive. Tenor Benjamin Taylor was effective as Scarpia’s top henchman, Spoletta. A notable presence in the cast, sweet-voiced and poised, was 12-year-old treble Emrys Pengelly as the Shepherd Boy, making his Carnegie Hall debut. And a bravi to the New York Philharmonic Chorus under Malcolm Merriweather and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus under Dianne Berkun Menaker.

Dudamel coaxed a pungent reading of the score from his orchestra (after an overpowering start that gave me some concern), which seemed to fill the stage to overflowing.

All in all, the performance seemed a natural as a special occasion.

Yet, for me, the timing was slightly off, considering that the opera is in current rotation at the Met—including a matinee less than a day after this concert—for Dudamel to bring his well-known opera knowhow to the Carnegie Hall stage. “Mainstream” doesn’t even begin to convey the appeal of TOSCA for people of a certain age, but it was great to hear the score in Carnegie, in this rare outing for the NY Phil away from its home base.

Caption: Rebeka and Kaufmann with New York Philharmonic under Dudamel

Credit: Fadi Kheir/Carnegie Hall

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