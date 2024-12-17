Opera Saratoga Appoints Amanda Robie as New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Saratoga has announced the establishment of a new executive leadership position. Amanda Robie, formerly the company’s Managing Director, has been appointed to the role of Executive Director. In this capacity, she will collaborate closely with the General and Artistic Director, as well as the Board of Directors, to shape and advance the strategic direction of the company.

A resident of Saratoga Springs, Ms. Robie began her career in opera as a mezzo-soprano, having studied voice at Bucknell University and The Boston Conservatory. A notable highlight of her performing career was her role as Cousin Hebe in Opera Saratoga’s 2013 production of H.M.S. Pinafore. Driven by a desire to influence the operatic world beyond the stage, she transitioned into arts administration, holding positions at the Boston Opera Collaborative, Fort Worth Opera, and Boston Lyric Opera. In 2019, she joined Opera Saratoga as Managing Director, where she played a pivotal role in navigating the company through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing its return to live performances, and leading the search for a new General Director.

“I am honored to step into the role of Executive Director at Opera Saratoga,” said Ms. Robie. “I look forward to continuing my work with this extraordinary company and vibrant community to ensure the continued vitality and success of opera in the region.”

“Amanda is an invaluable asset to Opera Saratoga, and both the Board and I are deeply appreciative that she has accepted this new leadership role,” said Mary Birnbaum, General and Artistic Director. “Her warmth, leadership, and in-depth knowledge of the art form make her a central figure at Opera Saratoga. Artists, technicians, and administrators alike consistently cite her as a major reason they choose to return to the company. I am excited to continue our partnership and to work alongside her in shaping the future of Opera Saratoga, beginning with the 2025 Summer Festival, which will run from May 20 to June 29.”

For more information about Amanda Robie or to buy subscriptions for Opera Saratoga’s Summer Season, please visit our website at www.operasaratoga.org.

