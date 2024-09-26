Opera Orlando Presents $100,000 Check To Holocaust Center After Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Orlando partnered with Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Orlando Sings, and The Defiant Requiem Foundation to present the Florida premiere of Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín on Saturday, September 14 at Steinmetz Hall. The concert was a sold out success with more than 500 free tickets provided to students and educators. Audiences were noticeably moved by this “monumental” performance.

"I was not prepared for just how overwhelmed with emotion I was throughout the entire performance. The profundity and beauty of the Requiem, the use of it as a vehicle to tell the harrowing story of such resilient individuals, seeing our Stetson students perform their first Verdi Requiem, personal memories of my past performances of the Requiem — it all made for a truly memorable and moving experience." - Angela Young Smucker | Stetson University

"I have now been introduced to the transformative power of Opera." - Kirstin Delgado | news anchor for Channel 9

Thanks to event sponsors and supporters, the entire production was completely underwritten with all ticket sale proceeds going to the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida in support of its work and mission of striving to build a just and caring community, free of all forms of prejudice and bigotry through outreach, educational and cultural programs, and exhibits. On Monday, September 23, Opera Orlando was honored to present a check for $100,000 to the Holocaust Center including funds from ticket sales and additional donations for the event.

“Words cannot express our immense gratitude to the Opera and all the presenting partners, donors, and attendees for making all of this possible and bestowing this amazing gift to the Holocaust Center,” shared Holocaust Center board chair Ron Schirtzer. “This true story of defiance through music resonates and holds such a powerful message for us all and it is our honor and privilege to use the funds raised from this event to continue to amplify and enhance this message in our community.”

Learn more about the Defiant Requiem and ancillary educational materials here: Defiant Requiem

Learn more about the Holocaust Center here: The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida (holocaustedu.org).

