Opera Orlando Announces Student Rush Tickets for RIGOLETTO

Opera Orlando announces the Student RUSH Tickets for the performance of Rigoletto this weekend, presented in the new Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

These tickets will be available two hours before showtime at the Dr. Phillips Center Box Office for Friday and Sunday performances. Rush tickets are discounted to $15 per ticket and are available with a valid student or faculty ID to all students and faculty members from any and all educational institutions. Students and faculty may receive two tickets per ID shown.

"The opera continues to grow in popularity, particularly with the highschool and college crowd," said Gabriel Preisser, general director of Opera Orlando. "The student RUSH tickets offer students an affordable way to support the local arts."

Rigoletto is Giuseppe Verdi's first significant success. This tragic masterpiece portrays the story of a court jester caught in a snare of corruption, lust, and vengeance.

The production features Korean baritone SeungHyeon Baek as Rigoletto, Metropolitan Opera soprano Lindsay Ohse as Gilda, and renowned tenor Kirk Dougherty as the dastardly Duke of Mantua. This original and thrilling production is led by Metropolitan Opera conductor Gregory Buchalter and directed by international stage director Kathleen Belcher, both making their Opera Orlando debuts.

Rigoletto goes on stage on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m and will feature the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, the Opera Orlando Chorus, and dancers from Orlando Ballet.

Safety continues to be Opera Orlando's first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season. The Company constantly monitors and assesses the development of COVID-19 and other issues related to the virus. The Company continues its consultation with its health partners and venues to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan to protect and reduce the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers. Dr. Philips Center, the venue for Rigoletto, has updated its mask policy, found here: https://www.DrPhillipsCenter.org/Explore/Health-Safety-Updates/?website-top-banner.

Tickets for Rigoletto are available through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.