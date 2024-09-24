New Camerata Opera Presents LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This November, New Camerata Opera will present La Tragédie de Carmen, an adaptation by Marius Constant and Peter Brook of Georges Bizet's timeless opera Carmen.

The production will be directed by John de los Santos with music direction by Michelle Rofrano. Performances will take place in the Rose Nagelberg Theater at Baruch Performing Arts Center, on November 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at 8:00pm and at 4:00pm on November 24th. This bold adaptation strips Bizet's classic opera down to its most essential elements, delivering a powerful, intimate experience that explores the fiery passion, jealousy, and tragedy of its central characters.

Constant and Brook's La Tragédie de Carmen distills the four-act Carmen into a tight, ninety-minute production, focusing on the raw emotions that drive the narrative. The story of the tempestuous Carmen and her ill-fated relationships with Don José and Escamillo unfolds with stunning immediacy, offering audiences a deeper, more visceral understanding of these iconic figures. Music director Michelle Rofrano notes, “The plot of Carmen is tragically quite realistic and relevant; it is essentially about a woman who is murdered by a jealous ex-partner because he can't control her. One only has to turn on the news to be reminded of how appallingly common violence against women is– often committed by an intimate partner, and too frequently resulting in death.”

NCO's electrifying production concept will take on a distinctly modern angle with palpably tense, real-life/relevant implications. Director John de los Santos was inspired by true events and drew, in his own words, “a disturbingly apt parallel” when he brainstormed Carmen as a popular social media influencer with a sizable following. The tortured Don José is a follower turned obsessed fan who is sucked “...into a fantasy world of delusional rage.” De los Santos elaborates, “I want the production to communicate the dangers of wholeheartedly believing in what you see when you know it's a mirage cultivated just for you.”

With NCO's immersive storytelling, the audience will explore a potent interpretation that casts a spotlight on the dark allure of the digital age.

Bizet's iconic score, with many recognizable melodies, plays an incredibly important role in the storytelling as well. Rofrano explains, “In this production, the orchestra will not only be an integral part of the musical drama, but also a part of the drama on stage: they will unconventionally be arranged right in the middle of the action. This will give audiences an up-close view and listen to this fantastic reinterpretation of Bizet's classic work. Poignantly, the orchestra's position on stage perhaps symbolizes all of us as a society; they are innocent bystanders to a horrific crime, and yet they have helped to create a world in which Don José feels empowered to take Carmen‘s life. In a way, aren't we all responsible for creating and perpetuating the norms of a world in which violence against women can so commonly occur? And if so, what can be done about it?”

The cast of La Tragédie de Carmen features Juliana Curcio and Anna Maria Vacca in the title role, Jose Heredia and Victor Khodadad as Don José, Jaclyn Randazzo and Kristin Renee Young as Micaëla, and Kyle Oliver and Sejin Park as Escamillo. The costumes will be designed by Stephanie Mae Fisher with lighting design by Joshua Rose. Holly Thomas is stage manager.

A note to viewers: This production contains scenes that depict sexual violence that some audience members may find triggering. Please take care.

New Camerata Opera is a New York City-based, cooperative company in its ninth season. Their mission is to engage, excite, and educate through immersive performances that challenge and inspire. NCO continues to push the boundaries of traditional opera, aiming to break down barriers and bring the art form to new and diverse audiences. Alongside its mainstage productions, the company also offers educational, developmentally appropriate operas for children in schools, libraries, and other public spaces throughout the tri-state area.

For more information about La Tragédie de Carmen, interviews with the creative team, or additional details about New Camerata Opera, please contact info@newcamerataopera.org.

