Michigan Opera Theatre Announces New Young Patrons Program

Michigan Opera Theatre (MOT) has launched a new young patrons program, offering networking opportunities, discounted ticket pricing and unique social events for those 21-40 years old. The Young Patrons Circle (YPC) is part of MOT's commitment to increasing accessibility to the arts while encouraging the next generation of arts lovers and supporters.

"Opera and dance are important parts of our culture, and our goal is to remove barriers that would prevent patrons from experiencing these incredible art forms," said MOT Director of Development Angela Nelson-Heesch. "We are excited to support and create a community of liked-minded young professionals who can share their mutual passion for theater."

Nelson-Heesch said the program is also aimed at encouraging younger generations to support the arts and a sustainable future for opera and dance. Proceeds from the program support MOT's Department of Education and the Michigan Opera Theatre Studio resident artists program.

"By joining YPC, members support Michigan Opera Theatre's commitment to nourishing future generations of arts lovers and artists," she said. "It's a great way to enjoy world-class theater while also giving back to the larger arts community."

Program benefits include the ACCESS Ticketing Program and the YPC Subscription Series, which feature:

ACCESS:

· $35 balcony and $40 main floor best available seats for Wednesday and Friday opera performances and select dance performances

· A complimentary drink

· Meet-ups at the Cadillac Café after the performance

· Opportunities to meet directors and cast members

YPC Subscription Series:

· A personalized subscription series for three or more performances for $30 a ticket

· Best available seats for most opera and dance performances

· A complimentary drink

· Meet-ups at the Cadillac Café after the performance

Membership levels and benefits include:

ACCESS: $25 ($25 membership fee)

· Enrollment in the ACCESS ticketing program

· Access to the BravoBRAVO! ticket pre-sale

· Invitation to select YPC networking and social events

ASSOCIATE: $75 ($25 membership fee + $50 contribution)

All benefits of the ACCESS program plus:

· Access to purchase up to two YPC series subscriptions

· Access to purchase two BravoBRAVO! tickets at a discounted rate

· Invitation to all YPC networking and social event

· An exclusive Detroit Opera House backstage tour

FRIEND: $150 ($25 membership fee + $125 contribution)

All benefits of the ACCESS and ASSOCIATE programs plus:

· Two floating tickets available to purchase per season at $30 per ticket

· Opportunity to purchase four BravoBRAVO! tickets at a discounted rate

· Complimentary admission to one MOT dress rehearsal for two people

· MOT YPC tote bag

· Eligibility to apply for a YPC Executive Council position

· Special invite to MOT Divas and Divos welcome events for casts

BEST FRIEND: $300 ($25 membership fee + $275 contribution)

All benefits of ACCESS, ASSOCIATE and FRIEND programs plus:

· Unlocked YPC subscriptions, including opening night

· Two floating tickets to purchase per performance at $30 per ticket

· Opportunity to purchase eight BravoBRAVO! tickets at a discounted rate

· Invitations to exclusive networking opportunities

· Opportunities to learn about art patronage by engaging with leading donors and mentors

For more information and to join, visit https://michiganopera.org/get-involved/ypc/.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You